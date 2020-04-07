We are all living in a tough time right now.
Staying at home to protect ourselves and others, with no known end in sight, can lead to fatigue, depression and a feeling of hopelessness. You feel that everything is out of your control.
You may not be able to go to the movies, or work, or to a restaurant, a concert or a sporting event but there are many things you can do, including rethinking your day. It can also be a time to tackle some things you never “had time to do.”
Are you aware that Sir Isaac Newton formulated his theory of gravity and William Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” while quarantined during the plague? And they didn’t have the resources we have today with the internet and its endless supply of knowledge at our fingertips.
Learn to cook or bake, even with a sparse pantry and supplies. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to learn Spanish, write a journal about your life for your grandchildren, reorganize the family photos, or better yet, transfer them all to the computer.
Revisit the lost art of letter writing and surprise a distant friend with a note to cheer them up while they are away from friends and family.
Plan your summer yard by reading gardening magazines online, drawing landscape ideas on paper and making a shopping list before you impulse buy in the late spring. Think in terms of height of the plants, the colors and the amount of light and the care you have to give them once they are planted.
This is spring, so do some cleaning! Open the windows, pull out the cleaning products and throw out, spruce up and refresh everything in every room. It’s not only sensible in this time of infection but the exercise will be good for you.
Learn a new way to style your hair until the salons and barbershops open again. Check out some styles on the internet. Perhaps, like me, you’ve had the same hairstyle for 30 years. This is a great opportunity to change things up a little. Just don’t cut it yourself!
Take virtual tours of famous museums and travel destinations. No tickets are required and no standing in lines.
And dig out that 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Tell yourself all this will be over when the puzzle is complete.
Contact your local nonprofits, like Tri-Lakes Cares, and find out what type of help — both financial and physical — you can give them. Did you know that you can donate to them every time you shop at King Soopers, simply by registering your card with the grocery chain? It’s easy to do — see below link.
If you have yarn stashes from earlier projects, drag them out and crochet or knit scrap yarn scarves and hats for the homeless. You think you feel isolated? Think how others less fortunate feel. Doing something good for someone else will make you feel happy and less alone.
Stop wearing the old gym clothes and flannels around the house because you know no one can see you and take this opportunity to go through everything in your closet to see what fits, what is still flattering and those things you never wore because you bought them on impulse. Clean those items you no longer want and donate them.
Tired of cooking and wish you could eat out? Contact the locally-owned restaurants and order takeout. The large chains will survive this financial dilemma but make sure your small family-owned eateries do too by ordering from them.
Please keep in your hearts and prayers the first responders, who are risking their health and that of their families, to protect the rest of us.
I’ve included a few helpful links to start you on your way. No excuses that you don’t have the time. Think of this extra time as a gift and accept it graciously. And be creative! We are all in this together.
Access the Pikes Peak Library:
To donate to Tri-Lakes Cares with your King Soopers card:
tri-lakescares.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/King-Soopers-Community-Rewards-Program-Instructions.pdf
What’s in your kitchen to eat?:
Armchair traveler:
techradar.com/best/virtual-tours-museums-national-parks-around-the-world
Virtually visit a museum:
thrillist.com/news/nation/virtual-museum-tours
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.