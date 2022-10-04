MONUMENT • Given her consistent work with the Colorado Association of School Boards, District 38 Board of Education member Tiffiney Upchurch was recently awarded as the organization’s 2022 McGuffey Award.
Upchurch, who serves on the board as its secretary, was recognized as the recipient of the 2022 McGuffey Award from CASB, which recognizes school board members who bring committed and passionate service to their board work, during the Lewis-Palmer School District Board of Education regular meeting Sept. 19 at the district’s learning center in Monument.
Board Vice President Theresa Phillips read the nomination of Upchurch for the honor during the meeting and said, “Tiffiney brings an unwavering passion, purpose and persistence in championing the success of every student, every day and relentlessly advocating for strong public schools.”
The nomination went on to state Upchurch is highly visible and accessible within all corners of the Tri-Lakes community, volunteering hundreds of hours as she visits schools, built authentic relationships with diverse district stakeholders and attends multiple school and community events to support all D-38 students. In addition, Upchurch serves as the D-38 school board liaison to Monument Academy Charter School as well as its Accountability Advisory Committee, Special Education Advisory Committee and Preschool Advisory Committee.
She continues to actively serve as the district’s CASB delegate.
One of Upchurch’s many strengths is her willingness and ability to seek first to understand the various perspectives within the community and respond with kindness, humility and heart, Phillips said.
“(Upchurch) consistently leads from a place of doing what’s best for all kids,” she said.
Later in the meeting, Upchurch said she was surprised by the recognition, as well as honored and humbled, but it was also a reflection of the team’s dedication and dedicated leaders and servants in the district.
“There’s no me here. There’s only we,” Upchurch said. “I am confident none of us ran for this position for the accolades. We do this for self service and true dedication to make a difference to serve each and every one of our students every day, to work to recruit and retain and support our amazing D-38 teachers and to ensure we are being good and wise stewards to our community.”
Previously, Upchurch has stated each member of the school board brings their own “unique treasure,” time and talent to the board.
“I applaud every one of our school board directors,” she said. “Together, we’ve saved tax dollars. We’ve found solutions in ways to finance much-needed improvement projects, to increase pay, to refund tax dollars that were saved back to the pockets of our taxpayers, build bridges and stronger community relationships and partnerships.
“We did not give up during the pandemic, and we came out stronger. We sought community feedback, input and oversight, developed a good strategic plan and advocate for students. I am proud and honored to be a part of something bigger than me, and I’m proud to be a part of this board, the Tri-Lakes community and of this D-38 community.”
Upchurch lastly thanked her husband and family for being her inspiration and support.
Later in the meeting, district Chief Business Officer Brett Ridgway introduced the restructuring of the finance and human resource departments as well as D-38’s newest director of human resources, Misty Manchester.
D-38 had a sudden transition last August in the leadership of its human resources department, and the start of a new school year, onboarding new staff in a leadership role proved challenging, forcing leadership staff to move quickly to find a replacement to the director’s role, Ridgway said. Fortunately, district leadership was able to receive a quality pool of candidates.
He said finding Manchester allowed the department a great opportunity to pivot quickly into new leadership with a director bearing new skill sets in the human resources area.
“We’re going to reorganize just a little bit, and intentionally bring human resources and finance together and make sure they are collaborating,” Ridgway said. “Some real intentional collaboration between these two functions can make sure we diagnose things that have not worked.”
Manchester thanked the board for the opportunity to join the team and was honored to be able to serve the district.
“I’m excited about the things that are going on here,” Manchester said. “It’s been great to hear from community members and from some of our staff. I’m excited about the mill levy override] measure going before the voters as an HR director. I feel very strongly about the need to pay our staff a living wage and top competitive salaries so we can compete for the best candidates out there. I’m just excited to be a part of the great work that’s going on here.”