The Thunderbirds will roar above Falcon Stadium May 25 for the Air Force Academy’s graduation, the flying team announced Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds released a schedule of their performance season, which runs from March through November. The team is a staple for academy graduations, winging over the ceremony in their F-16 fighters just as cadets toss their caps to signal their new status as officers.
The team is known for its tight formation flying and aerial displays.
The Thunderbirds’ plan also shows the academy remains on track for its May graduation after the class of 2020 completed their education more than a month early under quarantine conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 graduates were the first to have an early military academy graduation in the U.S. since World War II.
Whether the public will be admitted to the stadium to watch graduation hasn’t been announced. Also to be announced is who will speak at the graduation.
President Donald Trump gave the address in 2019 and was followed by by Vice President Mike Pence last year.
