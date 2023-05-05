The Discovery Canyon track and field team has a family-like bond that would make Dominic Toretto grin.

Vin Diesel, who plays the role of Toretto in The Fast and Furious movies, constantly emphasizes the importance of family, as do the Discovery Canyon coaches.

Throwers, sprinters, distance runners, jumpers, hurdlers and pole vaulters all practice separate from one another making it difficult to build bonds.

Coach Ben Bribach said coaches lay the team foundation well before athletes compete in their respective areas for the spring season.

Bribach said developing those relationships between athletes is a yearlong process.

“I told them at the banquet last year that when track and field season came back this spring that I hoped no one was competing in their first sport,” Bribach said. “Some of our kids may do completely different events on the team, but they’re teammates in basketball or volleyball or swimming. We’re fortunate this year that we basically have the entire girls swim team out for track and field. ... Julia Thomas did a great job of leading our girls swim team to second place at state and then telling all those girls to come out for track.”

Further enforcing the family ties of this team, Jody Scott, Thunder hurdles and assistant coach, is often referred to as “Coach Mom.” This comes from previously and currently having kids on the team and her compassion toward others.

Bribach also calls Scott a “master motivator” due to her ability to assist athletes with goals and to help them improve throughout the season.

One of Scott’s methods for improvement is to provide “PR pops,” which are Blow Pops candy, to athletes who set personal records during a previous meet.

“I want to impart life and love to others in meaningful and appropriate ways,” Scott said. “We want to let kids know they are seen and that they matter and that they need to embrace their own version of amazing even if that’s not a state champion in an athletic event. It started a few years ago with a simple statement of, ‘Has anybody told you you’re amazing today?’ That has stuck and it’s powerful.”

It’s one of a many quotes Scott has used to boost team spirits.

Recently, Scott also asked Bribach for money to give kids motivational stickers for their bottles.

Those stickers display a quote from entrepreneur and author Fred DeVito, which reads, “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn't change you.”

“Transformation comes from challenging yourself. And if you’re not challenging yourself then how can you improve?” Scott said. “Kids want to work hard and they’re motivated if they know you are for them and that you believe in them.”

This unity isn’t restricted to just track and field. Thunder athletes piled into the school’s swim arena during a home dual for the girls swim team earlier this season to show support for future teammates.

The Thunder also filled the stands at a girls soccer match against Falcon in April 6, which Discovery Canyon won 2-0.

“We made as much noise as we could and cheered them on to a victory,” Bribach said. “We know some sports don’t always have a big, loud crowd so we had a ton of fun helping them and helping to build the Discovery Canyon athletic program as a whole.”

As the spring season reaches its fever pitch, coaches ensure athletes have the tools necessary to handle future competitions on and off the track and field.

The most vital remains winning battles against self.

“Sometimes the most important competition in track and field is the opportunity to go out and be the best version of yourself on any given day,” Bribach said. “I’m grateful that us as coaches are here to support them every step of the way.”