Monu-Palooza 2.0 band members gather for a “family photo” during the Sept. 2 festival at Limbach Park in Monument. The second annual afternoon/evening event was graced by perfect Colorado weather and attended by an estimated 600 Labor Day weekend celebrants. Front row: event organizer Charlie Searle (Ashtonz), Alyssa Ruffin (Eighty3), Tom Dermody and Chris Peacock (Skin & Bones), Randy Simonoff (Ashtonz), Geoff Burr and Sean McCulla (Eighty3), Paige Neifert (Skin & Bones). Middle: Corey Brown (Eighty3), Rikki Dee Hall (The VooDoo Hawks), Michelle Edwards (WireWood Station), Bruce Longton (Skin & Bones), Frank Hammond (Eighty3), Brian Pochatek (Eighty3), Sam Wachtler (WireWood Station). Back: Bob Bowker and Casey Cherry (WireWood Station), Nathan Gillis and Paul-David Almond (Ashtonz), Chris DeMott and Bones Malone (The VooDoo Hawks). Photo courtesy of Charlie Searle