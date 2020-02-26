“This house is great, but…”
Whether you’re considering selling or want to remain in your current home as long as possible, there may be things that don’t quite meet your current or future needs. Some may be simple fixes, such as changing out door or cabinet hardware, rearranging furniture to be more functional, or adding technology improvements, but others may be more significant — rearranging or creating main floor living and sleeping spaces, upgrading kitchens and bathrooms to be more accessible, or adding motion sensing lighting.
While you may have heard the term “aging in place” (making your home livable for your needs as you age), today’s focus is more about “thriving in place” — for all ages. “Zoomers” (those aged 55-75) are active and independent, take care of their health, and have disposable income for traveling and participating in activities of a dynamic lifestyle. Their homes are their sanctuaries, but they must be “visitable” (think zero-step entries, wider doorways and main level bathrooms) for those of all ages, including their millennial children, Gen Z grandchildren, and possibly an aging parent. (According to Forbes, 50% of young millennials plan to move back home, most likely to take care of an aging parent.) Homes need to work for family members of all ages. Zero threshold entries support both wheelchair and stroller access, and lowered light switches are great for older adults as well children.
So how do you go about making your home more accessible for all ages? First, check out publications such as AARP’s Home Fit Guide. These are available online and will help you evaluate your home for changes that make sense for your situation (e.g. if you don’t plan to stay in your home for the long-term, you may not want to make significant capital investments). Many are improvements you can make yourself.
Second, connect with a real estate agent who can help you evaluate what features might be needed before you sell, whether now or in the future. Consider working with an occupational therapist if you are already experiencing some limitations; they can make recommendations to make it easier to function in your home. Finally, whether staying or updating to sell, consider hiring a Certified Aging in Place Specialist. These are professionals who’ve received specialized training on “thriving in place” from the National Association of Home Builders and are well-versed in building codes and standards and barrier-free living spaces.
Sharon Gann, a degreed engineer from the U.S. Air Force Academy with 30-plus years’ experience in military project design and management, is the owner of Design Within Reach LLC and the only Certified Aging in Place Specialist in Monument. Her firm provides space planning and interior design for the “thriving in place” market. Contact her at gannsharon62@gmail.com, 719-238-5113 or via designwithinreach.org.