When most of us hear the word “no,” our first step isn’t to get help, and to pursue our goals anyway.
Brynn Dickman is not like most people.
When a prestigious documentary internship program rejected her application, the high school junior was disappointed. And then she decided to make her documentary anyway. Using her Pikes Peak Library District library card, she spent dozens of hours watching online training videos and reading books to learn the basics of documentary filmmaking and storytelling. Dickman borrowed every piece of film equipment she needed — cameras, microphones, lights, and the like — from Studio21c, the full-service video studio located at Library 21c.
Compelled to explore the behavioral impacts of screen time on young people, Dickman interviewed top-rate psychologists and a Duke University professor. Once her footage was secured, she went back to Library 21c, where she received support from staff in video editing and completing her film, “(dis)connected,” which ultimately was nominated for Best Picture in the Young Directors category at the New York World Film Festival.
Dickman explains, “Before I did this project, I felt like I could do everything on my own and I didn’t need any help from anybody. Now I realize that, even if something is really big or really small, I can ask for help.”
The Library was there when Brynn Dickman needed help achieving her filmmaking goals.
But now, the Library needs your help achieving our fundraising goals.
The PPLD Foundation was created in 2003 to help support the Library District with philanthropic revenue sources after a failed bond initiative (which was the last time the Library asked the community to consider a funding increase). As the Foundation approaches its 20th anniversary, we have raised more than $13 million with the simple mission of supporting the Library District’s programs, spaces, and services. Think of your favorite Library offerings: from Mountain of Authors, to Summer Adventure, to what’s available at Monument and Palmer Lake libraries, the Foundation helps fill gaps in funding to make these things possible.
PPLD needs your help now more than ever:
1. The community uses our libraries heavily. Pre-pandemic, we experienced more than 3 million visits per year, circulated 8 million physical and 2 million electronic materials, and provided 500,000+ computer uses. Usage is trending back toward these numbers as the pandemic wanes.
2. We’re primarily funded by property taxes and have not received a voter-approved funding increase since 1986.
3. Serving the second largest population in Colorado, PPLD has the 10th lowest per-person funding of the state’s largest public library systems.
PPLD has an outstanding reputation for its programs, spaces, services and collection. Our libraries have been resourceful and have served our community well with innovative offerings like makerspaces, recording studios, public-access computers, workforce development, state park passes, digital materials, and more. But we continue to face the challenges of rising costs.
And that’s where you can help.
During this season of giving when generosity is at its greatest, we are grateful for the tremendous support we have received the past 20 years. As we look forward to our next 20 years, we hope you will join us. Our libraries and neighbors like Brynn need your support now more than ever. You can find us at ppld.org/donate. PPLD will put your gift to good use, right here in our community.
Lance James serves as Pikes Peak Library District Chief Development Officer and executive eirector for the PPLD Foundation. A Colorado Springs resident since 1996, Lance has worked in the nonprofit and public service sector over the years. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family and dog, gardening, coaching youth baseball, cooking and officiating soccer matches.