Lewis-Palmer concluded another memorable volleyball season with a third consecutive Class 4A state championship.
The Rangers swept Niwot in straight sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-10) at the Denver Coliseum Saturday to finish with a 28-1 record and another piece of hardware to add to their already impressive trophy case.
“This is pretty surreal,” said junior libero Gianna Bartalo. “This one stands out as everyone having fun. Were all best friends.”
Kess Krutsinger ended the match with Niwot with a kill. That was followed by a mass pile of Rangers’ players rolling on the ground and yelling in celebration.
“It’s a lot of hard work all coming together,” said Lewis-Palmer senior Adelaide Feek. “Over the past three years we’ve had incredible girls who have gone onto to do amazing things, and I’ve had a chance to be a part of that.”
Added Rangers’ senior McKenna Sciacca: “This is an honor to be a state champion. We’ve worked so hard to get here.”
In addition to Bartalo, Krustinger, Sciacca and Feek, other Rangers to play on the last three championship teams include seniors Taylor Buckley, Riley Putnicki and Emily Coe.
Lewis-Palmer won all four of its matches at state in relatively easy fashion. The only team to take a set was Longmont, 25-20, in the quarterfinals.
“I think we were a little too relaxed,” Bartalo said of the set loss to Longmont. “We didn’t play our best.”
The Rangers went 75-9 in sets this season. More impressively, they were 63-4 in sets since going a full five with Cherokee Trail (3-2) on Sept. 11.
Lewis-Palmer is a mind-boggling 86-1 since the start of the 2016 season. Its only loss came on Sept. 4 of this season to 5A Chaparral in the Rangers’ gymnasium. Lewis-Palmer avenged that loss to Chaparral in last month’s Cheyenne Mountain Tournament.
“We played a lot of top level teams in that Cheyenne Mountain tournament and we saw what we can do,” Bartalo said.
Chaparral lost to Valor Christian in the 5A state championship game. The Rangers defeated Valor Christian twice this season (3-1 both times), as well as in last year’s 4A state championship match.
Lewis-Palmer has won five of the last six 4A state championships. The Rangers also claimed titles in 2013 and 2014. The 2014 squad won the MaxPreps mythical national championship.
The Rangers have appeared in the last seven state title games. They lost to Cheyenne Mountain in 2012 and 2015.
Cheyenne Mountain won five consecutive state championships from 2008-12. Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain have claimed the last 11 4A state championships. Cheyenne Mountain has played in 16 consecutive state tournaments.
The latest version of the Rangers is ranked 24th nationally by MaxPreps after winning this year’s state championship. More impressively, the Rangers are ranked No. 11 in the nation in the Xcellent 25 rankings.
Rangers’ coach Wade Baxter has been the one constant in the program over its impressive run.
DISCOVERY CANYON AND PALMER RIDGE
Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge played in the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
Discovery Canyon was the No. 2 seed and went 2-2 at state. The Thunder defeated Palmer Ridge and Mead, and lost to Holy Family and Longmont.
Palmer Ridge lost both of its state matches to Ponderosa and Discovery.