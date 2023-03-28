MONUMENT • The Town of Monument has three more individuals in blue for protection and community service from its police department.

At the regular meeting of the Monument Town Council March 20 at town hall, three new police officers were introduced and sworn into service with the Monument Police Department.

Interim police chief Timothy Johnson administered the oath of office to Kelly Fisher-Goodwin who comes from the Denver Police Department, Joseph Markarian who joins Monument PD from Pueblo and Dustin Williams who comes from Polk County, Iowa.

Officer Goodwin is originally from Kansas City, Missouri. A former firefighter and emergency medical technician, as well as a professional cyclist, Fisher-Goodwin was previously assigned to the patrol division of Denver Police Department’s District 3. She is the mother of two daughters, Sloan and Slater, ages 11 and nine.

She and her family are enthusiastic about the outdoors and outdoor activities including camping, hiking, boating and skiing. Fisher-Goodwin and family reside in Black Forest with plans to relocate to Monument in the future.

Officer Williams comes to Monument PD after 12-plus years of law enforcement experience from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa. He served in patrol, civil, court services, jail and transport divisions with the PCSO. Williams has also worked as a field training officer, honor guard as well as a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member.

Williams is married with two sons. He enjoys hunting, fishing, coaching football, four-wheeling and bike riding.

Officer Markarian moved to Colorado from Chicago and has resided in Colorado for two years. Previously having served with the Pueblo Police Department, he presently lives in Colorado Springs with his fiancé, two dogs and a cat.

Markarian enjoys mountain biking, camping and rock climbing.

The three new officers joining the local law enforcement agency followed a community meet and greet March 14 at town hall where candidates for the permanent police chief position were able to make a presentation and answer questions from a moderator. Interim Chief Johnson was appointed to the role after the retirement of former Chief Sean Hemingway.