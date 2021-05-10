MONUMENT • After careers in education that have spanned decades, three teachers at Lewis-Palmer High School are retiring.
Business/marketing instructor and cross country coach Mike Diamond, math teacher Kathy Thirkell and social studies teacher Mark Swanson announced this would be their final academic year of their respective careers and a combined 111 years in the classroom.
Mike Diamond
Diamond began instructing at LPHS in 1998, almost a decade after starting his career teaching marketing at Harrison High School, coaching cross country and track and serving as a Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) advisor.
As the business and marketing teacher at LPHS, Diamond has instructed a variety of courses including word processing, desktop publishing, computer applications, business, business law, economics, personal finance and a variety of other subjects.
He has coached Rangers track for seven years and cross country for 22. For two years Diamond was the Student Council advisor. He has served for 23 years as the advisor for DECA, which he established at LPHS, and was an advisor for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for 10 years.
“I became a teacher because I wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of teens and young adults,” Diamond said. “I feel like I’ve accomplished that goal.”
Diamond’s favorite aspects of teaching and coaching at LPHS are opportunities to build relationships with students. Through DECA and FBLA, he’s seen students develop their problem solving and communication skills, while at the same time experiencing life beyond the classroom, he said. As a track coach who has seen numerous state and national qualifiers come through the roster, he’s enjoyed helping students accomplish feats they hadn’t thought possible and realize they can accomplish almost anything with enough hard work, Diamond said.
One of the most challenging aspects of his career has been remaining updated in course content and instructional methods.
“The world of business and marketing is constantly changing, so keeping up with the latest trends is always a challenge,” Diamond said. “Capturing and holding the attention of students, especially in today’s social media focused world, can be difficult.”
He said the use of technology has been the largest evolution over his education career and the field. Integrating technology into student learning has become a requisite including virtual and remote learning, which have become an integral part of the education system, Diamond said.
With his retirement, Diamond looks forward to a less hectic schedule and recreational activities while he and his wife are planning to move to Breckenridge. He said he will miss the daily interactions with students, fellow staff and administration.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed the energy and excitement that came from teaching, coaching and mentoring young adults,” Diamond said. “Teaching is a very challenging but highly rewarding career.”
Kathy Thirkell
Thirkell has been in the classroom 40 years but has been in education her entire life.
The oldest of four children, she learned and earned the role of a teacher early on. When she was in high school, Thirkell had the opportunity to aid in an Algebra I class, assisting other students and occasionally presenting a lesson. Even then, she felt the reward of involving individuals in their learning and giving them the power to be successful as they discovered their universe, Thirkell said. In college, she had a work study position grading papers for the math department which led to an undergraduate teaching assistantship.
“Even in graduate school, teaching was more alluring than the research I was doing,” she said. “The thrill of watching the light come as someone discovers or masters something for the time certainly contributed to my becoming a teacher.”
Thirkell has spent her entire teaching career at LPHS and has held several roles with the district. She has served on several committees as the school.
Thirkell was also responsible for implementing Advanced Placement calculus classes as well as growing the Calculus III and Differential Equations classes to include dual credit through Colorado Christian University. She has seen numerous students extend their work outside the classroom and earn several regional and state science fairs for their own mathematics discoveries, she said.
Building trust between herself and her students has been the most rewarding aspect of her career.
“Students quickly learn to adapt to a new way of thinking, a new way to problem solve, a new way to work, a new way to struggle, and a new way to succeed,” Thirkell said. “My students know that I am always available for them, that I would never ask them to do something I haven’t already attempted.”
The largest challenge of the profession has been attracting new teachers and providing the support they need to stay in it, Thirkell said. Another challenge has been the high stakes which come with standardized testing, she said.
“We are teaching children every day. We implement a whole toolbox of strategies to engage and differentiate for each child to reach their full potential,” Thirkell said. “We know that not all students learn the same way on any one day. Does a one-day, one-shot test where all students test the same way in which students are not held accountable really give credible data to support No Child Left Behind?”
Over four decades, Thirkell has seen many changes in curriculum and the delivery and assessment of curriculum. However, District 38’s motto of “In pursuit of excellence” has not, she said. Although the mathematical concepts she has taught haven’t changed much over her tenure, her lessons do not look the same as 40 years ago, five years ago or even one year ago, she said.
“I am in the business of teaching kids and must remain flexible to adapt to their changing needs, strengths and weaknesses,” Thirkell said. “The graphing calculator revolutionized the way students explore mathematical concepts and take real ownership and pride in their discoveries.”
Teaching should always remain a work in progress and every day presents itself as a new adventure waiting to unfold for her students and herself, she said. Teaching is what she describes as the “best job in the world.” Thirkell said there is no finer profession in which she can and will continue to make a difference in the lives of young people and their journey towards tomorrow.
In retirement, she is most looking forward to “rediscovering the world through the eyes of my grandchildren,” she said. Thirkell aspires to take time to travel and discover more of what the world has to offer, as well as taking advantage of volunteer opportunities in the community, she said. She looks to support reading programs for elementary students.
Mark Swanson
Swanson began his education career in Greenville, Mich. in 1982. He taught middle school for three years and moved on to teach at the high school level in the same district for 13 years, while also coaching football and track. His career at LPHS began in 1998. There he has taught a variety of social studies classes with a focus on Civics & Economics, American History and Advanced Placement U.S. History. He has also served as the social studies department chair, served on a multitude of committees and coached football for seven years.
Swanson said teaching has been less of a job and more a lifestyle for him. LPHS has been the center of his family’s life, given his wife teaches at the school as well.
“There is no place like Lewis-Palmer High School,” he said. “The students are amazing and the staff is so dedicated to serving out students. I am grateful and humbled to be a part of this unbelievable team of educators and support staff.”
Although he comes from athletic background, Swanson said his most rewarding experience at LPHS was as a “flyer” for the school’s theatre department production of Peter Pan. The cohesiveness of cast and crew for the production was a true “eye-opener” for him. However, he will cherish many memories from LPHS in the next phase of his life, he said.
A lack of funding has been the biggest challenge to education during Swanson’s career. Teachers are always having to find ways to do more with less resources, he said. However, he said, he never gets up in the morning not wanting to go to work.
“Few people can say that,” he said. “After 39 years in education, I won’t say goodbye but rather ‘See you later.’”
After retiring, Swanson plans on working part-time in real estate and volunteering in the Tri-Lakes area. He looks forward to spending more time as “Paca” to his granddaughters.