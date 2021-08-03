There are two kinds of peeps in this world: those who enjoy the unexpected (surprises, as it were), and those who don’t. And there are two kinds of surprises, generally: pleasant and unpleasant. Fortunately, the three surprise-ees involved were all up for the adventure, and each of these case studies in catching friends and family (current and to-be) was of the pleasant variety. And being the common thread here — first as perp, then accomplice, then “victim” — gave me a front-row seat for the ensuing hijinks.
Surprise #1 (July 10): The occasion was the annual BandFest fundraising music at the 105 Social House in Palmer Lake, held in support of the Bryson’s Chase charity (brysonschase.org). Organized by Bryson’s Chase founder Lindsey Kangas of Monument, the afternoon/evening throwdown featured area bands including Go Go Girlzilla, Kevin Johnson, Hickabee, Double Tap and Ashtonz. The stage was set, quite literally, for an interaction that both the surprise-ee and I will not forget.
It was just a few songs into Ashtonz’ set (at around 6:45 p.m.), and my “significant other” Marissa was coaxed up on stage to join us for background vocals on one of her favorite tunes, the Phillip Phillips hit “Home.” After the song (nice job by Miss M on the ooh-ooh-ooh stuff, by the way), I let the audience know that it was time to call Marissa’s bluff. She said she’d known from the beginning that this was the real thing, so what’s a fella to do but “put a ring on it” as the song goes? She said yes — her actual words were “of course!” (the video attests) — and the rest is history to be made.
Surprise #2 (July 17): What to get for the FLOM (First Lady of Monument) who has everything? An authentic, home-grown Texas Longhorn skull/horn set from Searle Ranch, natch. “She told me she really wanted one after seeing the collection on the wall at the Searle Ranch barn, and now she’s got it,” says Mayor Don Wilson, who enlisted my help in pulling off the surprise highlight of his bride’s 40th birthday bash. I brought the wall ornament in question to the party and made the “drop” while friends kept Her FLOMness occupied in the backyard. The mayor was ready with drill and screws in hand and just like that, the Wilson living room was completely transformed. “What a great surprise!” said Heather. Exactly!
Surprise #3 (July 25): Should’ve seen this one coming on the day before my 59th birthday, but didn’t. Snuck out of the service at Spruce Hill Community Church a few minutes early to get in nine holes at Woodmoor (more on Le Club in a bit) with my dad Stan and my friend John Carros, owner of the Wag N’ Wash on Jackson Creek Parkway near King Soopers. Hitched a ride with Stan back to our barn, where the aforementioned (and freshly engaged) Marissa was purportedly riding horses with Stan’s wife, Susan. My first clue that something was afoot was my friend (and superlative guitar player) Jimmy Lee Robbins’ old Blazer parked in the cul-de-sac near the barn. “Weird,” I thought to myself, considering that the inimitable Mr. Robbins doesn’t live anywhere near us.
I then saw a few dozen vehicles parked between the cul-de-sac and the barn, and knew something was definitely up (and that the joke was on me). Truly surprised — gobsmacked, really — by a gathering of 60-some friends and family, including old buddies from elementary school days in Evergreen, college-era partners in crime and a few dozen Tri-Lakers … a bunch of my favorite people in the universe, basically. Searle burgers (of course), beans from Rudy’s BBQ, chocolate cake from Bourbon Brothers and two bands (Kara and the Kosmos and Mosquito Pass) … crazy.
After several years of having to arrange my own surprise parties, which takes some of the fun and pretty much all the mystery out of the deal, it was seriously great to be the surprise-ee at this one. An amazing amount of work, choreography, sneakery and love (quite obviously) went into this project. Well done, M!
So there you have it: three recent local journeys into the socio-unexpected. Or in the immortal words of Gomer Pyle, “surprise, surprise, surprise!”
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.