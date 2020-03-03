What do the Little Bear Saloon in Evergreen, Pinecrest Wedding and Event Center in Palmer Lake and Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs have in common? People. Really great people … and the opportunity to bring a few hundred of them together at three separate events on three consecutive days in February.
It was Valentine’s Day weekend, with the music of Ashtonz (the name’s a long story; an inside joke going back to my high school days, which we’ll get to sooner or later) being the common foot in the door.
This whirlwind weekend of intra-species “connectunity” began at the venerable Little Bear in downtown Evergreen (formerly the Red Ram, having changed names and owners in 1975 during my growing-up days there), a reformed biker bar once known as much for its patrons’ bad behavior as it was for the big-name performers who appeared on its stage. It’s seriously great fun to frolic and flail in the footsteps of Gregg Allman, Neil Young, Jerry Jeff Walker, Leon Russell and, of course, Willie Nelson, with his penchant for jumping onstage unannounced during his years of residency in the Evergreen area.
The deal-sealer for our Feb. 14 musical marathon (7-11:45 p.m. with two 20-minute breaks) was the host of current and former Evergreeners who chose to entrust their Valentine’s Night to us, including old Evergreen High classmates and a former teacher and coach, along with more recent converts to Ashtonism. (We even had family members and friends of friends putting their Friday night fortunes in our hands — very cool and a little scary.)
Next up was an event a little closer to home, the annual “Sippin and Kickin” hoedown on Feb. 15 at the beautiful and historic Pinecrest in Palmer Lake. Built as a church camp in 1958, this venue in the glen remains a semi-hidden gem of the area, and the perfect site for this year’s first fundraiser in support of the July 4 fireworks show on the lake. It was an honor to wrap up the evening’s entertainment following the husband/wife duos of Broken Revival (Jewels and Morgan Kraft) and Go Go Girlzilla (Anna and Chris Laden) and to have a hand in bringing members of the Tri-Lakes community together for a cause that quite literally resonates with everyone within earshot on Independence Day. There was world-class barbecue from Rich Martin’s Smokey the Pig food truck, and beer and spirits from such area purveyors as 3 Hundred Days of Shine, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., C.B. and Potts and Mystic Mountain Distillery. There were people having fun, people coming together and connecting, people celebrating our community … you get the idea. (To donate to the cause, go to PalmerLakeFireworks.org).
The weekend wrapped up with another “connectunity” on Feb. 16, with Ashtonz given the honor of helping Mountain Country Radio (107.3 FM/1530 AM in the Springs, 97.7 FM in Pueblo) celebrate a double-barreled occasion: the station’s 4th Anniversary on air, and the opening of their new studio headquarters in the Chapel Hills Mall. Never done a mall show before, but it was a hoot: all the “arena” chairs were filled, in addition to folks standing around the temporary stage and a bunch of onlookers checking out the action from upstairs. Got to meet and listen to — and entertain, we hope — national country recording artists Kylie Frey, David Adam Byrnes and Drew Fish, and a grand time was had by all. (The pizza provided by Old Chicago was a value-adding touch, too.)
This all may appear to be part of a calculated PR scheme, but the people-connecting thing seems to just be an organic byproduct of my miscellaneous monkeyshines in the realms of “Motors, Meat, Music and Media.” And my predilection for persistent paparazzic pursuits — making sure to have pictures taken — at our outings is three-fold in its purpose: shameless self-promotion (so sue us!), to see who all was in attendance (it’s easy to miss folks during a performance, with the variables of venue lighting, audience size and how preoccupied we might with the bidness at hand at a particular event), and to confirm that we are indeed sharing the love, as proven or refuted by the action captured in said photos.
I tell people that my band’s success is measured in “Smiles Per Hour” (ours and the audience’s), and my biggest post-show reward is to review these photos and catch people in spontaneous smile/laugh mode … especially when you can tell that they don’t know their picture is being taken. I absolutely love — LOVE — this, just for the record. May these the “connectunities” continue to come our way, Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.