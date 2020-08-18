Colorado Springs teen Rachel Moody is making and selling masks as a way to make a positive change through the global pandemic. “At times like these it’s so important to reach out and help others,” she said of her business endeavor that launched in June.
The 17-year-old Cheyenne Mountain High School senior began making masks after her older sisters suggested it to her. “I know a lot of people close to me affected by COVID and I want them to feel safe when they go out,” Moody says.
First, she needed to learn how to sew. “I had learned when I was little, but didn’t keep up with it. I didn’t know how to use the sewing machine,” she says. “Throughout this process some common sense things have been reinforced, and I have learned some new skills.”
She found a mask pattern online. “I use YouTube a lot,” she says, explaining how she taught herself to make masks and even build her own e-commerce website, thethreadclub.com. On the site she has posted several video blogs in which she describes her mission and how the business is going. Her latest shows how she packages each mask for shipping and takes them to the self-service kiosk at her local post office.
“Always remember to wear your mask everywhere you go,” Moody says in the video, while wearing one of her masks with a cute citrus pattern. “Even if your’e just going to someone’s house, because that’s still a public place and it’s still important to make sure you’re respecting other peoples’ personal space.”
Each mask is made with pleats in front to prevent air from escaping and each mask can be fitted with a PM2.5 filter. They are washed and ironed before shipping.
Moody offers standard masks ($7) using materials she selects, as well as custom masks ($8.50 each, but prices may vary). Masks can be reworn and rewashed, and Moody recommends they line-dried.
Because adult women are buying the bulk of her products, Moody chooses fabrics that are professional in appearance that can be worn in the workplace. She considers a mask to be a fashion statement — part of accessorizing an outfit.
She has made custom masks for bridal parties and college students. Moody needs about 3-5 days of lead time to produce a custom order once the fabric is selected and on hand.
Her masks can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Moody even custom decorate the packaging for each mask shipment, adding that special “small business” touch.
The Thread Club name is indicative of her intention to connect with customers. “If someone feels like they are a part of your business,” they will become a customer, she says. “The Thread Club makes me feel connected to the Colorado Springs community.”
There’s more than just retail to the Thread Club. Rachel also donates masks and money to local nonprofits.
For every mask sold Moody donates one to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. So far, she has donated 318 masks to the local hospital. Her goal is to donate at least 400.
“Your purchase protects yourself as well as others visiting their child or relative in the hospital. Thank you for creating a community that willingly helps others during these unsure times,” states her website.
Moody chose the relatively new facility as a beneficiary because a close family friend spent much of his childhood in and out of hospitals. “I know how terrible it is for a child to be sick and for parents to see their children in the hospital,” she says, noting she selects fun patterns for the donated masks — ones she knows young patients will enjoy wearing.
Additionally, on the website, Moody offers customers options to support for local charities. Moody selected the Colorado-based nonprofits after researching online. “I wanted all the charities to be super transparent, not a scheme.”
The charitable options on her website include:
• Community Partnership for Child Development or CPCD, an organization that operates Head Start, providing educational and nutritional services to children ages 3-5.
• The Polaris Project, a nonprofit working to end human trafficking worldwide.
Also, through the sale of Thread Club’s Black Lives Matter mask, Moody raises money for the Center for African American Health in Denver, which “works to educates families about health, about education, about how to balance their life. It gives them access to information they wouldn’t have access to otherwise.” These masks also benefit the Debra Wynn/Cleasther Marchman Scholarship Program, an El Paso County-based scholarship established in 1996 by the African American Youth Leadership Conference, providing financial assistance to seniors in high school interested in pursuing college or vocational skills upon graduation.
Moody does all her own marketing for her website using Facebook, Instagram and word of mouth. She uses to-do lists and spreadsheets to keep the business running smoothly.
Her “summer job” has been quite an education. Moody writes in her blog, “I want other people to know that starting anything is hard and takes a lot of courage.”