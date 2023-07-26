No, not the ones that fly over, but the ones that come through on trains. I work occasionally at the streetcar museum in Colorado Springs. Sometimes there is a train with two or three of these Boeing 737 bodies on them. We have had people stop and ask us about them. This has been going on for many years. Today I will share this story.

The come through on a fast Burlington Northern Santa Fe train from Wichita, Kansas. They are going to Seattle, Washington to be assembled. The train is an express and they do not usually sit anyplace too long. The trip usually takes about three days. Often it comes through in the very early morning so few see them here. If there is a delay somewhere in Kansas they will be through here midday. They are green, which is a protective paint. They will get their airline colors after they are put together. Often there is an odd-shaped box car with them, which has other parts in them like tail and wing parts. Some of these cars used to say Boeing on them, but I think most of those are now repainted. Some of these even have a metal framework on the ends which protects what ever is on the car.

The company in Wichita used to be Boeing but is someone else now. They tried different routes to see which is the fastest. That seems to be through here to Montana then west, now. It is fun to tell those people who ask, how 737s come through here on a train before they fly over us. I recently had a flight on a 737 and I wondered if I saw it on a train. No way to know. I think some other models of Boeing airliners are carried on trains too. I think that the 737 is their hottest item right now. More will be coming through, so watch for them.