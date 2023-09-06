I don’t know why, but it always seems my family and I are forced into nursing abandoned animals on our meager 8,000 square-foot lot in Jackson Creek.

Days ago, my kids rescued four infant rabbits from our property. Now usually, almost every year, we tend to find young rabbits trapped in the window wells of our house in Jackson Creek, desperate to get out. We climb into the wells, rescue them and release them for hopefully a better future before the hawks who patrol the skies over the area find them.

This time, however, it was our family dog, which I affectionately refer to as “Dumb Dog,” brought the body of one of the infant rabbits in his mouth. Sadly, it’s head was missing; the bunny, not Dumb Dog. Assuming our dog had it for breakfast, the kids proceeded to search the property for where Dumb Dog had found the infant rabbit.

Before they could locate it, Dumb Dog brought yet another bunny forth, this time by its leg, and the bunny was fortunately still alive. My youngest child, Rylan, took the bunny from our dog and shortly after the nest was found.

Now I figure Dumb Dog must have run off the mother, but by the time the nest was located the kids found three other infant rabbits still in the nest, four total which were saved. They were all alive and squirming. Covered in mostly black hair, it was determined the bunnies were approximately two-days old, eyes still closed.

Fast forward half-a-day later and I have bought a tank, heating lamp, bedding and eye droppers to take care of the infants. My sister-in-law agreed to take one and my wife’s project manager from a recent water loss took another, which came back a couple days later to join the other two because it turns out the PM was allergic to it.

As for food, my other sister-in-law just had a newborn baby, her second, and she had a stockpile of breast milk which she shares with us to feed the infant rabbits.

My kids named the three rabbits Shay, Pugsley and Thump. Since they are officially named, I guess that means we are officially raising rabbits. To my own surprise, they survived the night. And the next night. While I was eager to help raise them to healthy pets, I was skeptical as to how successful we would be. However, they were surviving.

So I ventured onto learning more about raising rabbits, especially from their age.

Now before I go on, it’s important to note my wife and I decided this year we were going to homeschool our youngest two children, boy/girl twins. We did this mostly to preserve their training schedule as the girl is looking to be an Olympic figure skater and the boy is training in ice hockey. As we are piecing together a curriculum for them to study and develop at home, the situation with the rescue of the infant rabbits provides itself as a project in life science. So, this was the additional motivation for raising Shay, Pugsley and Thump to a healthy age before we find them permanent homes.

So I ventured onto Dr. Google, as I’ve trained my kids to call the world wide web, for research on how to care for infant rabbits. I came across a website called MyBunny.org which really helped us with expectations and learning things we were doing wrong already. This helped us with knowing when their eyes would be opening, mixing their eye dropper feeding with more high caloric food, how much to feed them and how often, and even how to make them urinate and defecate on command. I don’t even know how to do that for myself, but I now know how to do that for a rabbit.

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve had to rescue and nurse infant animals from our property. Years ago, my son, being the boy that he is, knocked down a bird’s nest from one of our trees. In that nest were about 4-5 baby birds, still naked, and safely still in the landed nest. Knowing the mother would never come back for them after having direct human contact, we knew the lives of the little ones were in our hands.

This wasn’t exactly a time of year when worms were rampant, so finding some to capture and grind into bird food was a challenge. In fact, the entire ordeal was a challenge. Not only did we have to find what few worms were in our yard and turn them into bird food to feed the babies by hand, we learned baby birds had to be fed every twenty minutes.

Luckily, a cousin of my wife’s father had property with acreage outside Fort Collins who could take the birds in, since she had the equipment to help raise baby chickens. However, we had to figure out how to keep the birds alive overnight before we could drive them up to her father’s cousin. That one night was like hell on Earth. My wife and I took turns getting up every 20 minutes to feed the baby birds and once they were delivered to the family to assume responsibility, I think we both fell asleep on the drive back.

Later, we found out baby birds will survive on wet saturated cat food. All those hours hunting for worms? I shake my head.

But this time, we did the research immediately, and the baby rabbits are so far doing well. We learned that if rabbits are going to be pets, they need to be used to being held by human hands within the first 12 weeks otherwise they will still be feral and bite as a defense mechanism if touched. So we’ve been holding and petting them as often as we can.

We will sit and watch movies, holding the rabbit babies the entire time. They seem to enjoy it so hopefully, we are raising well-rounded rabbits with an appreciation for cinema, literature, music and a general ability to deal with people. I have human friends who don’t have that capacity, so if we can instill that in a litter of rabbits, I call that a win.

So let’s look at the tally, shall we? We’ve helped a nest of baby birds. We are raising a litter of baby rabbits. We have squirrels in our yard often, so I figure it’s only a matter of time before we end up raising infant versions of those. And last year, a bear was touring our yard as well.

So if our dog ends up bringing us a bear cub in its mouth, I’m definitely calling the Department of Wildlife.

On an unrelated note, is anyone interested in a pet rabbit in about three months? It comes complete with an appreciation for Steven Speilberg films, Stephen King novels and prefers Taylor Swift songs, although I think they’ll accept Rhianna tunes if that’s your thing.