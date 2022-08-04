It started with a walk around the neighborhood.
Like many people during the summer of 2020, the stroll outside was much-needed for Mikayla Taylor, a college student studying theater who was back home in Colorado Springs amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just off a trail by a lake, Taylor saw something new to her. Rows of stone steps on the hillside forming a natural-looking venue, seemingly plopped there. An idea plopped in her mind: What if she held shows at the outdoor venue, which seemed fit for social distancing?
She called a friend she met in a high school production of “A Little Mermaid.” Audrey McGee was also feeling the sting of everything being shut down. The pair got to work quickly. Within a couple of months, they wrote an original play, found a cast of 16 young actors, and put on eight performances. It provided something special for everyone involved, on stage and in the audience.
“It was something to do, something to create,” McGee, 20, said. “Having that outlet gave me a sense of community and empowerment that I had felt stripped of. The cast felt that, too.”
She and Taylor, 21, decided to put on more of these shows. They founded the Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, which is “dedicated to bringing theater to the southern Colorado area in the midst of the crazy world we live in,” according to its website. It has provided valuable directing, playwriting and leadership experience for the students.
“It was a blessing for the people around us,” McGee said. “It also continues to help us in our education and jump-start our careers.”
The troupe returns for its third season with an original musical inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” as well as “Wonderland,” a song by Taylor Swift.
The result is “Someday in Wonderland: A Musical of Madness,” an adventurous love story set in London during World War II. It includes 10 original songs by up-and-coming composers at the Colorado Springs Conservatory.
“We try to work with classics in literature, because we love to bring old classics to light in a new era with a new filter,” McGee said. “It’s thrilling to be able to create a whole new world and be able to see it come to fruition.”
They also love to bring their creations to the community with free shows, which run solely on donations. In the past, some audience members have reserved seats. Others show up to surprisingly see and stay for a performance, almost as if they’ve fallen down a rabbit hole. McGee expects a similar experience for the upcoming round of “Someday in Wonderland.”
“This show is chance for people to pause and breathe,” she said. “It’s for people looking for a sense of that childhood wonder again.”