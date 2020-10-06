Editor’s note: This is the final veteran-related weekly public service announcements from the VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829. To support the VFW Auxiliary, visit their table from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Monument Hill Farmers Market, 66 Jefferson St., where members will be educating the public on programs. The market runs through Oct. 10.
You feel you have stepped back in time. A beautiful community surrounded by farmland with wide, tree-lined streets and brick homes, a fishing pond and a “farmstead” where livestock can be raised and shown by 4-H children.
Where is this idyllic place, what is it, and who lives there?
It’s the VFW National Home for Children. Founded in 1925 in Eaton Rapids, Mich. it is totally funded by donations received from the Veterans of Foreign Wars members, the VFW Auxiliaries, and many friends all across the United States.
It was created as a place where families, left behind by war, could remain together even when their serviceman didn’t come home. This small community had a hospital, fire station and nursery, as well as other services. With fathers at war, the children manned the fire station, and the firetruck was driven by the oldest!
As time progressed, the hospital, fire station and nursery were replaced with a gym, library, and computer and science labs, Day Care Center, and recreational building. Functioning much like a town, the National Home, with its 42 houses, has its own water wells, water treatment facility and sewer system.
This community is open to families of active-duty military personnel, veterans and relatives of VFW and VFW Auxiliary members. Families can be one or both parents with one or more children.
Today’s military and veteran families face different challenges than when the National Home was first created. PTSD, reintegrating back into society, rehab from battlefield injuries and finding a job are among the needs being met at the National Home.
Families may live in this peaceful and beautiful community for up to four years as they heal. Life goals are established as they learn what they need and how to accomplish it. While this is being done, housing, education, daycare, as well as food, health care and clothing are provided. The National Home only asks for one thing in return … commitment to making life changes as family goals progress.
If you are in need, or if you know a family in need, please have them call the helpline, 800-313-4200. The National Home will help resolve whatever a family is going through. If it’s not possible to relocate to Michigan, the caring and compassionate listener on the hotline will help you with resources off campus.
If you would like to help the National Home, become a Life Member or an Associate Life Member of the Home. For only $50 you become a supporting member for life.
For more information on the VFW National Home for Children, check out its website, vfwnationalhome.org.