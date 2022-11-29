One day in 1932 at 2 a.m. Pikes Peak region residents got up out of bed and went to their windows or doors to investigate a loud boom. What was that? It was nothing like the 1880s explosion that nearly destroyed the town, nor was it from the firing range at Fort Carson. This was a sound like a great roar, like nothing the town had heard before. After dawn, as the town started its day, the townspeople were abuzz about the strange event.
The sound lasted several hours. It came from the general direction of Black Forest, east toward Falcon. The residents of the forest, however, said it was well south of them — so it must have been loud!
Some thought it was a leak in the new natural gas pipeline that ran through the area, but the gas company reported no problems. Another thought was that it was caused by a break in the Big Johnson reservoir, but it, too, was just fine.
Way out to east, on the railroad line from Limon to Hugo, they had heard nothing like it. The folks at Truckton, the first settlement of any size east of Fountain, heard it too, but said it was west of them. Some of those folks thought it was coming from Fountain.
The noise was said to be constant, but some said it changed from loud to soft at times. The operator at the telephone office on Main Street started calling folks further and further away from town to see if someone could answer the puzzle. The sky was clear, and there were no storms in the area. One of the solutions that was raised was that this was an explosion from an illegal still. This was at the end of prohibition and there were some people making their own booze out in this area. It would have had to be a huge still to cause something this long and loud.
I never found any solution to this puzzle.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.