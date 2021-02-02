The concept of the Trojan Horse in entertainment has been broached in this space before, but let’s dive into it again because the latest entry from Marvel Studios is testing its bounds.
The concept, derived from the legendary moment (of questionable legitimacy) during the Trojan War, is that the creator reels in the audience with their preconceived ideas about a certain genre, character or idea. Then, once the wool is pulled over their eyes, they subvert and redefine those things in their movie or show or book.
An example of this was the long-running Netflix drama, “Orange Is the New Black,” one of the very first original series from the streaming giant.
Creator Jenji Kohan said this on NPR’s “Fresh Air” a month after the show premiered in 2013: “In a lot of ways, Piper was my Trojan Horse. You’re not going to go into a network and sell a show on really fascinating tales of Black women, and Latina women, and old women and criminals. But if you take this white girl, this sort of fish out of water, and you follow her in, you can then expand your world and tell all of those other stories.”
“Orange Is the New Black” is one of the shining stars on the positive end of the Trojan Horse concept. On the flipside is “Joker,” which writer/director Todd Phillips tried to claim as a Trojan Horse in his attempt to have his own backlash toward “woke culture” for making his life as a comedy director 1% harder.
“With all my comedies — I think that what comedies in general all have in common — is they’re irreverent,” Phillips told Vanity Fair in November 2019. “So I go, ‘How do I do something irreverent, but [expletive] comedy? Oh I know, let’s take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.’”
The result was that “Joker” was dark for the sake of darkness, failing to offer any substantive thoughts about the grandiose themes it claimed to have, ending up as a cheap derivation of Martin Scorsese while still maintaining an incredible leading performance from Joaquin Phoenix.
On the surface, “WandaVision” appears to be the ultimate Trojan Horse. It comes from the most successful movie franchise of the 21st century, is its first foray into television on Disney+ and is totally bananas.
“WandaVision” sets Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a 1950s-era sitcom where, of course, “nothing is as it seems.” Maximoff has telekinetic and telepathic powers, as well as some nebulous reality-bending abilities. Vision is an android that Tony Stark created, and both characters debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015.
It’s “I Love Lucy” meets “Black Mirror” meets the MCU. Through three episodes, it’s done exactly what the Trojan Horse should.
The “I Love Lucy” of it is phenomenal — charming and nostalgic, it goes above and beyond to sell the ’50s-era comedy, even including commercials that fit right into the theme while also providing a wink to the Marvel fanatics.
Olsen and Bettany glow in these roles, showcasing their acting much more than any of their back-end leading roles in one of the major MCU team-up films could ever do. Beyond those two, Kathryn Hahn is wonderfully amusing (“she’s a gas, daddy-O”) as the nosy neighbor.
This version of “WandaVision” is special, truly turning the superhero genre upside down, and having so much fun in the subversion.
But there’s another version looming, with a feeling of inevitability. As Wanda and Vision try to make sense of the world around them, it’s clear it’s all a farce. What it is, who knows. Through three episodes, the nuggets of modern-day mystery are starting to reveal themselves more frequently.
It’s known that “WandaVision” is a direct setup to 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness.” The piece of “WandaVision” that is playing that part is a completely different show than the one in black-and-white with the laugh track.
It seems the MCU can’t get out of its own way in pursuit of its goal of a never-ending narrative. Even still, the Trojan Horse hitch of “WandaVision” is done brilliantly. Even if by season’s end, the show ends up resembling an Avengers movie much more than “I Love Lucy,” the ride “WandaVision” takes us on is worth the technicolor.
