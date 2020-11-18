MONUMENT • Members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club are sharing their talents once again to warm the hearts of others. Recently, members have created holiday cards for our troops and lap quilts for seniors.
In early October, TLWC Garden Club members gathered to hand-make holiday cards for troops to send home to their loved ones. TLWC teamed up to support the efforts of Making Cards for Our Troops volunteers from Riva, Maryland, who answered a request from troops to include cards in care packages that they could personally sign and send while abroad.
“When we read what they were doing, we thought it would be a perfect project for us,” said Melanie Helton, TLWC Garden Club Chair. “Members jumped on board, donating the materials and their time to create over 120 unique cards from Colorado.”
A special delivery of 11 handmade quilts to Jackson Creek Senior Living on Oct. 21 was the culmination of the TLWC Stitch and Chat group’s labor of love for the past year. Before COVID-19 protocol was in place, members would meet monthly to piece and assemble quilts in addition to working on them at home.
“Some of these quilts were quite simple, others were baffling in their complexity, but overall, the goal was to create something beautiful that would warm the body, if not the soul,” noted Susan Klein, TLWC Stitch and Chat member.
In return for the effort that the Stitch and Chat members put into each quilt, Klein noted, “They were rewarded with the friendships we formed over the course of many months and years.”
Through its many interest groups, learning opportunities, social events and charitable endeavors, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club offers members the opportunity to meet wonderful women who share the same goals and interests, while helping make the Tri-Lakes community even better. For more information on TLWC or to join visit tlwc.net.