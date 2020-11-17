Rocky Mountain PBS will start airing a special holiday broadcast of Colorado Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” later this month.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Ballet could not perform “The Nutcracker” at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver this season. The decision resulted in the loss of all ticketing revenue from the annual holiday production, Colorado Ballet said in a news release.
“While we are disappointed that we cannot gather together in the theater this season to experience our beloved holiday tradition in person, we are delighted to present ‘The Nutcracker’ on Rocky Mountain PBS for you to view with your family from the safety of your home,” Colorado Ballet director Gil Boggs said in a statement. “During these challenging times, we hope that being able to enjoy this annual tradition will bring viewers joy and comfort.”
Presented by PNC Bank, the show will be broadcast on PBS at 7 p.m. Nov. 26, 3 p.m. Nov. 27, 9 p.m. Dec. 18, 1 a.m. Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and midnight Dec. 25.
While Colorado Ballet is unable to present full-length productions, the company said it remains committed to its mission of presenting “exceptional classical ballet and contemporary dance through performances, training, education and community engagement.”
For more information, visit coloradoballet.org.