MONUMENT • Although it’s difficult to plan festivities for the holidays while pandemic measures are in effect, Monument should still see its share of holiday shopping, events and fun.
El Paso County Public Health Department followed state health department protocol to raise the COVID-19 prevention measures to Level Orange: Safer at Home on Friday. This level of pandemic measures requires retail stores and restaurants to operate with patrons at 25% of the brick and mortar business’ capacity, or up to 50 people for restaurants.
While the increase in prevention measures is inconvenient for businesses, it hasn’t yet hindered the holiday shopping events for Historic Downtown Monument and its local merchants.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Downtown Monument is still having its Shop Small Business Saturday event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is to encourage post-Thanksgiving shoppers to focus on patronizing local businesses. The Downtown Monument Business Association considers it the most important shopping day of the year to the local economy.
Also that Saturday, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Virtual Community Expo and Job Fair. “This is to encourage people to shop small businesses and also become more familiar with local services,” chamber president Terri Hayes said. More information on the expo is available at TriLakesChamber.com.
Historic Downtown Monument is also still having its Small Town Christmas event the first Saturday of December from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is where the downtown merchants encourage the community to visit and celebrate the warmth and magic of the holiday season. It includes visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as their reindeer, and hay rides, crafts and other traditional Christmas activities.
“As far as we’re concerned everything is still a go,” Tommie Plank, owner of Covered Treasures bookstore said. “Everything is subject to change, and there are some limitations like requirements to wear masks and sanitize hands.”
Plank said her store is still planning on participating in the holiday events and its book-signing events from local authors have yet to be canceled, but things may change.
“We respect everybody’s decision on what they have to do,” she said. “Everybody is thinking this through as to what this means to their customers, their staff and their families.”
Also at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28, the Palmer Lake Fire Department plans to hold its Annual Chili Supper and Star Lighting event, with some changes. Due to COVID-19 measures, the event will not be indoors. Instead the department has created a drive-thru at the fire station. The Star Lighting will be at 7 p.m. sharp and can be seen from a variety of spots throughout Palmer Lake.
At 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, the Monument Hills Kiwanis Club has its Monument North Pole Craft Fair at the Grace Best Learning Center on Jefferson Street.
Although the Town of Monument has canceled its annual tree-lighting event, the town will still be decorated for the holidays. The lights on the trees along Second Street are already lit for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mountain View Electric, which typically sponsors the town events, had sponsored a portion of the cost to purchase new lights for the town, Economic Development and Marketing manager Madeline VenDenHoek said.
“We’ll also be stressing the importance of shopping in Monument this holiday season,” she said.
The Monument Police Department will be continuing its Santa on Patrol community efforts this year, as well. This is where the department partners with other organizations to gather toy donations to distribute to families in need during the holidays. Where in past years, distribution focused on areas of the community which needed assistance making ends meet for Christmas, this year the department is working to put a list together of specific families in need to which donations will be distributed.
“I’ve done this for many years in Miami, and there’s nothing more rewarding — at least in my career,” Police Chief Sean Hemingway said. “We are an extension of the community, and this is the day we get to feel like family with the community.”
As pandemic prevention measures continue to evolve, please check the websites of organizations hosting events to make sure they’re still on.