There have been television shows, movies and whatnot which depict a home renovation when someone finds something during the demolition phase of value hidden in the walls.

While “value” could be debated in the instance of my day tearing out drywall at my house in Jackson Creek, I did actually find something hidden in the wall of the home.

Our house in Jackson Creek is about 25 years old. Don’t hold me to that, because it’s been a while since I’ve looked at the binder of information provided to the first homeowner and left behind in the garage since. It could be 25-30 years old. I do know the house was a product of Classic Homes.

So recently, we had a water loss at the house. A second water loss in two weeks, and the third in three years. We seem to have really terrible luck when it comes to water damage.

The latest issue came from a failed wax ring from an upstairs toilet and ended up sifting through floorboards, flooring substrates and eventually into one of the bedrooms downstairs. The waste water ran across the ceiling of the bedroom, both inside and outside the closet, down the wall, etc. Luckily, not much of the carpet got damaged by the time the issue had been stopped.

Since we were already dealing with a water loss from two weeks ago, the restoration team handling that incident helped us with equipment to dry out the situation from incident No. 2. However, to properly dry out the damages, and especially since it was caused by toilet water, which can be considered, in home insurance terms as a Category 3 catastrophe, the drywall needed to be torn out. In homeowner terms, that means everything the water touched gets thrown out.

Without going into specifics and unpacking all the details of dealing with that kind of loss, and in an effort to attempt to not make a second insurance claim within two weeks, I decided to tear out the damaged drywall myself so the restoration equipment has a chance to be more efficient.

Anyways, this story isn’t about toilet water making problems in my Jackson Creek house. It’s about the surprise I got while I was tearing out the damaged drywall. In preparation for the amount of debris involved with what I needed to do, I covered all of my daughter’s bedroom with tarps and plastic makeshift curtains hanging from the ceiling. Rylan, my youngest and of which it was her bedroom damaged, helped me.

Not knowing if I would find harmful mold or not during my demolition efforts, I had her leave the bedroom after the preparation measures were complete and I went to work. I got the saturated portions of the ceiling removed and began to work on the walls.

Eventually, I started having to remove the drywall above Rylan’s closet, at least half of it. As I removed the drywall almost halfway across the top of her closet, I found myself in one of those house-renovation-treasure-movie moments.

I found an unopened can of beer between the drywall in front of the closet and behind it, sitting in the framing above the closet’s sliding doors. It was your basic 12-ounce can of beer; Schaefer Beer to be precise.

Schaefer beer is an American beer first produced in New York City in 1842. In the middle of the 1970’s, Scheafer beer was one of the top selling beers in the U.S. I stared at the 12-ounce can for a while once it again saw daylight. I didn’t know what to think. I grabbed the can and found it unopened.

Not only was it unopened, the can was autographed by not one but five different people including a trio of individuals named Greg, Eric and Eileen Laughlin who dated the inscription 4:30 p.m., May 2003. I stared at the autographs for a while as well. With the timeline of the house, 2003 would have been after the house was completed.

A second later, I started to wonder if the problems we’d experienced 20-30 years after the home was built was because the installers had one too many Schaefers. I texted my wife, who was upstairs, a photo of the beer in the wall. I’m sure she shared the photo of the find with whomever would find it funny, but she also told our children as well.

I know this, because as I continued to remove drywall from her room, Rylan and her sister Hartley, my oldest, opened the door to her room, still decorated with plastic curtains to curtail the debris. They asked to see the can I found. I showed it to them and laughter followed.

Rylan said, even though the can was unopened, “I always thought it smelled like beer in here.”

My response was simply, “No, sweetie. If you smelled beer in here, it was probably just from Daddy saying goodnight.”

With the removal of the drywall in Rylan’s bedroom completed, I find myself resisting the urge to tear out the drywall above the rest of the closets in the house to see what other treasures have been purposefully left behind.

Later, I drove to my townhouse covered in drywall dust and sweat, of which combined created a plaster on my head. The plaster hardened before I got home, and by that point I looked like an extra from the motion picture Braveheart.

Days later, as we were all joking about the beer can in the wall, my son came up with the brilliant idea that we should all autograph the can also, and replace it inside the wall. And that’s exactly what we did. Rylan also attached a note stating, “Write your name on this can,” assuming that other homeowners down the road may tear out the drywall in that bedroom and eventually find it. We hope they may be equally compelled to autograph it and leave back inside the wall.

So if you are looking to do renovations on your house, especially if the house is in Jackson Creek, be alert and vigilant. You never know what the installers or the Laughlins may have left behind for you as well