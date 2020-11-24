Back in 1950, changes in the highway system were starting to cause local residents to wonder if things were really heading in the right direction.
The old 1920s improvements were needed to provide not only provide a paved road between Denver and Pueblo, but a safer one. Nearly 30 points where the traffic had to cross over unguarded railroad tracks were eliminated. The subject of this kind of danger was still of concern to the little towns along the way.
As can be expected, when word was announced that the new highway would go straight north from Monument to Greenland, there was quite a protest raised! The thought that a new steeper road would be safer in the winter was only a small concern. The fact that the main traffic would be taken from downtown Monument was only a small concern when compared to what it would do to Palmer Lake. There was another concern, and that was the danger on the hill between Palmer Lake and Larkspur.
The concept of four-lane divided highways was new to the area. In fact the first construction plans were not quite to that stage, but consideration was being made. As cars and trucks got larger following the war, planners were quickly seeking to improve the limitations on the old narrow pavement. The number of fatalities on the road was making headlines in the news almost weekly.
Was the new road’s safety going to be worth the loss to local businesses? The changes we have seen since the construction of the modern four lane highway are well beyond what was projected in 1950.
A lot of it is because the idea of the number of people living in this area, including along the old route, was not foreseen. Indeed, Monument Hill in the winter still takes a toll.
Who knows what a decade will bring. There still are ideas of building a new road further east to bypass all of the present roads from Pueblo to Denver that could be — who knows — faster? Better in winter? I guess time will tell.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.