The Outsider's View: Fall in love with the Pikes Peak region's trails, open spaces
I thought I might offer up a few unconventional love stories this month, as a sort of post-Valentine’s Day celebration.
Last fall, a young man named Austin called our office at the Trails and Open Space Coalition looking for help. His birthday was approaching, and he wanted to celebrate with friends in an unusual way: Austin wanted to clean up a portion of his favorite trail, the Pikes Peak Greenway. He was willing to provide pals with gloves and garbage bags, we just needed to secure parks staff help to have the garbage removed. Not too surprising, some of his friends were not keen on the idea. But a couple of folks did come through and they cleared a good hundred yards of trail. He proudly sent photos of filled garbage bags after the task was complete.
About the same time, a teenager needed help with his Eagle Scout project. He wanted to build a natural staircase connecting a school playground to a nature walk in Chipita Park. A generous group of seasoned trail volunteers took Landon under their wing, taught him how to construct stairs out of rocks and railroad ties and helped him complete his project.
These quiet heroes in our community come up with novel ideas that improve our community, and with help from friends, get them done. We see small examples of this every day. The couple who carries a plastic bag on their regular walk and picks up trash. The people who take time to move a fallen log blocking a path. The hikers or cyclists who notify city and county parks staff when something is dangerous along a trail.
Close to 1,000 people took the time to complete a survey about Waldo Canyon last fall. Many of them shared why they cared about the Canyon. They described the beauty, wildlife, solitude, friendships — memories they hold dear, true love stories. These people are helping with the planning process so we can restore what was lost in the fire. The next public meeting will be April 17, keep an eye out for more information.
From April 26 to 28, there will be a Crew Leader Training in North Cheyenne Cañon Park. If you love trails and are ready to take that relationship to the next level, give us a call, we’ll help you write your own outdoors love story.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.