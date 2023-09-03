PALMER LAKE - For the ninth year, it’s a 0.5-kilometer race in Palmer Lake to benefit the lake’s community park and other improvements, not a 5k.

The ninth annual Palmer Lake .5k Race is Oct. 15 at 104 Hwy 105 in Palmer Lake, once again organized by Awake Palmer Lake. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the event serves as Awake Palmer Lake’s main fundraiser where proceeds are used for improvements to the park and community.

“It is what it sounds like,” project chair Chris Cummins said. “It is the shortest and best race around. It’s a whopping half-kilometer from one side of the lake, across the bridge to the other. Far enough that you get a donut in the middle and a beverage at the end.”

The party commences at the race's conclusion and continues until the supply of beer, soda and donuts have run out. The race is described as the fastest growing and shortest running event in Colorado.

With the cost of registration, participants receive entry into the race, a “One of a Kind” Palmer Lake (Point) .5k shirt, a commemorative .5k Euro sticker, a donut, a Colorado Native beer or root beer.

Jeff Hulsman with Awake Palmer Lake said, “We call it the 'race for the rest of us,' because anyone can do it.”

For organizers to guarantee a correct shirt size as well as taking advantage of early pricing, registration must be completed by 4 p.m., Oct. 1. Registration for the day of the event is $40 for adults, $25 for children under 12-years and $20 for dogs. All dogs must be on leashes and will receive a bandana and a dog treat.

Prizes will also be presented for best outfit, best costume and best attitude. Hulsman said over time the costumes from participants have become quite creative.

Most recently, Awake Palmer Lake had a landscape staircase installed on the east side of the train bridge, leading up to it. Hulsman said there are plans for pickleball courts and a restroom to be installed on the west side of the railroad tracks in the park next spring/summer.

While proceeds for the event go towards park improvements, the event itself is also simply another opportunity for people to get outside in a fun social event, Hulsman said.

“It affords us the opportunity to highlight the lake and park amenities as well as the business community in Palmer Lake,” he said.

Fore more information and registration, visit www.AwakePalmerLake.com and click on the Events tab.