Winter feels absolutely endless to me this year. I know, I shouldn’t complain.
After all, it is already March; after all, Spring Break is only a few short weeks away. And, yes, the tiniest bit of light can be seen in the sky when I drag myself to the gym at 5:45 a.m.; and, yes, it no longer looks like the midnight when I shuttle all the kids to their various practices at 5:30 p.m. Perhaps spring is truly on its way! It might, in fact, be true that warmer, brighter, better days are just around the corner.
Or, maybe not: in the 14-plus years I’ve lived in Colorado, I’ve gained some wisdom. I know not to count on an early — or perhaps, any — spring. I still go by the advice a well-seasoned lawn-care professional gave me my first year here: never turn on the sprinklers until after Mother’s Day. I stopped purchasing cute Easter dresses for my girls after bundling them up for church in parkas and snow boots for the third consecutive year. A single season of freezing to death while watching my eldest play “spring youth soccer” was enough to make me “forget” to ever register anyone else. I’ve seen school Field Days canceled or crammed into beyond-tiny elementary school gyms. And who can forget last year’s snow days at the end of May! Honestly, I have started leaving my snow boots next to the front door year-round …
By now I know not to expect a real spring in Colorado. Instead of the gradual warm-up many other parts of the country experience, we generally get jolted into summer on June 1, feeling a bit disoriented as we are tossed into 80-degree days and green grass suddenly everywhere. Not my favorite way to transition to warmer temperatures, but I’ll take it, especially this year.
The kids ran out of school snow days simply ages ago: no one really anticipated multiple, major snowstorms in October, for heaven’s sake. Starting in January, 10 minutes were added onto the end of every school day to try to make up for the lost time, throwing everyone for a loop. Personally, I have struggled through a few too many white-knuckle drives through the snow and ice-covered “gap” section on I-25 while commuting up to Denver for my own classes. I am tired of worrying about running out of windshield washer fluid in my car, tired of getting the email stating all after-school activities are canceled due to inclement weather. I am tired.
Maybe it’s not just the weather, though: I think everyone — our nation, the world — is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. Each day there is news of more coronavirus cases worldwide, still more fatalities. While that is tragic enough, the effect it is having on the economy is disheartening: at the time I’m writing this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 1,900 points in just two days. I’m no stock market expert, but I know that is no at all good.
Then there’s the political climate. Our country is beyond divided as we move towards a national election later this year. I feel like there’s an imaginary line in the sand and people are staking their ground, scowling at those on the other side. And it’s not new: this cloud of divisiveness has been hanging over us for several years now, like a too-long, much too cold winter. It’s such a hard, heavy way for us to live, to try to function as a republic. Honestly, I don’t know how much longer we can keep it up.
So, yeah, I’m tired of winter, tired of the cold, sick of icy, stressful drives. I’m tired of bad news, of waking up each morning, wondering what fresh catastrophe has unfolded in Washington, in the world, while I was asleep. I’m ready for spring, for an unthawing, for rebirth, for growth. I’m ready for the joy that seems to come with longer days, a sense of play and lightness, of possibility and hope. Because I’m tired, and am really ready for some good news …
