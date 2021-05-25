In early 1950s, a marker was unveiled at the remains of the early fort on the David McShane Ranch, just west of Monument. The stone fort was mainly a thick stone wall with a tunnel from the nearby McShane ranch house.
Today that spot is still remembered, and is not far west of old downtown Monument. Hundreds drive past the spot. No Native Americans ever tested the fort, but it was there, in case. I have written stories about the old forts in the Pikes Peak region over the last few years. Even my great grandparents lived in one of them. It was near here, too!
The residents in Monument, Colorado City and near Fountain never had to defend their forts, but on more than one occasion they were used. The fort on the McShane place was one of those where a marker was placed for history to remember. In Old Colorado City, the fort has a marker, too. These markers have not had as much security as the forts they honor. The one in Colorado City once had its bronze plate stolen. The one here in Monument has fared no better.
David McShane was an early settler in Monument. He developed a construction company that helped build many roads and even railroads in this part of Colorado. He even served as a county commissioner. He graded the land and built Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs as well as the ice lake at Monument. A sizable crowd gathered for the dedication of the fort’s marker. In those days the road from Monument to Palmer Lake was the route of US 85-87, before the road over Monument Hill was built.
If you do not know where this spot is located, it is roughly across Highway 105 from the Fire Station, just west of the railroad underpass. The McShane ranch extended mainly west and south, with the old stone ranch house.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.