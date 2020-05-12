Back in 1940 there were proposals for a new highway across Colorado. The amazing Pennsylvania Turnpike had just opened and the “super highway” was introducing the country to the next generation of roads. Colorado was not about to be left behind.
The road idea that was being proposed used several established paths but much of it was in new territory. This was what eventually killed the idea, as you will understand. It was called the Military Highway because it would enable movement of troops and supplies across the state rapidly. At the time there were only a few military posts in Colorado. The war brewing in Europe and the idea of interstate highways was way in the future. Colorado had just started paving highways, and many towns did not have paved streets.
This proposal, what would be the future I-25, would also be the route of the future Colorado 83. It would improve what were county roads to for lane divided highways. The idea was a straighter, more level route from Wyoming to New Mexico. It would go from Denver to Franktown, east of Castle Rock, south in a general straight line to Fountain, on to Pueblo. Below Pueblo it would avoid Agular and Trinidad, finding a better path over Raton Pass.
As work started on the project, improvements were made to some of the projected route, but the public was not buying the idea. In places like Castle Rock, Palmer Lake, Monument and even Colorado Springs, there were strong opinions about how this road would not work. When the United States entered World War II this road project went on the “back burner” for almost 20 years.
If things had happened differently, how would this have looked? Can you imagine I-25 following 83? No highway over Monument Hill? Remember in 1940 Colorado Springs had a population of about 30,000 people. Even Pueblo was not that big, but it did have the steel mill. This would have completely missed Monument and Palmer Lake.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.