I recently returned from a monthlong trip to Mexico, where I immersed myself in the colors and designs of the country’s native folk art. Whether it was the alebrijes with their symbolism, the huichol beadwork and yarn paintings or the sugar skulls and Katrinas associated with Day of the Dead, I was fascinated by the vibrancy of the colors, the patience and the craftsmanship of these traditional forms of creative self-expression.
What captivated me the most was the rapid acceptance and proliferation of the latest form of public art, the large and surreal murals that appeared in towns small and large. Most of the buildings on the Yucatan peninsula are constructed of cinder block, which provides a large surface for decoration. In the past, these surfaces were covered, as in the United State, with graffiti or tagging.
I discovered that the Mexican municipalities provided these surfaces to local artists to paint gallery-quality representations of natural and supernatural subjects. Even the trestle supports for bridges and elevated highways were covered with colorful and stunning paintings.
I was able to see many of these murals in progress. The artist first sketches the basic design on the primed concrete and then fills in background colors. Then subtle shadings, features and details are added. The final application outlines and highlights specific portions of the mural.
I saw these beautiful public-art projects in towns as small as Puerto Morelos, on the charming and golf cart-accessible island of Isla Mujeres and the growing former fishing village of Playa Del Carmen. Some murals are isolated and appear on the side of a house or building. Others stretch for blocks, like our sound barriers along the interstate, and others are almost four stories tall.
And for reasons I have not been able to determine, the graffiti and taggers have left these art installations alone. Perhaps they respect the talent it takes to create them.
In recent months there has been some discussion about adding murals as part of a public art project in Monument. What do you think, Monument residents? Wouldn’t you rather look at something beautiful instead of a stucco or brick wall?
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.