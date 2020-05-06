America is obsessed with speed. Steve Dalkowski had plenty of it.
Dalkowski was a legend in every sense of the word. His legend didn’t die when passed away on April 19 at the age of 80 in New Britain, Conn. Instead, he has now entered that rare category of myth, similar to Babe Ruth.
Dalkowski stories have been told and retold since he first toed the rubber of a minor league pitching mound in 1957 for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Orioles in the Appalachian League. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound left-hander went 1-8 that season with an 8.13 ERA. Horrible numbers any way you slice and dice them.
By season’s end, Dalkowski had gained the distinction of being a phenom. He posted 121 strikeouts in just 62 innings. He also walked 129 batters and allowed just one home run while throwing 39 wild pitches.
Speed was the name of Dalkowski’s game. Over the next six seasons, he averaged more than 15 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. His fastball was rumored to be upwards of 125 mph. Yes, 125. If that is true, nobody on the face of the earth has ever come close to matching Dalkowski.
As his legend grew, Dalkowski became as much fantasy as reality. In 1960, “White Lightning” struck out 262 batters and walked 262 in 170 innings while pitching for the Stockton Ports in the Single-A California League.
In a 1959 game, he fired a pitch that got away and shattered the home plate umpire’s mask, sending him flying backwards. The umpire was in the hospital for three days.
Ted Williams told Sports Illustrated in 1970 that he once saw Dalkowski warming up prior to a spring training game and decided to step in the batter’s box and try his luck against the bespectacled phenom. Williams told reporters he had not seen the pitch and that Dalkowski was the fastest pitcher he ever faced … “and that he would be damned if he would ever face him again if he could help it.”
While pitching an extra-inning game for Elmira of the Single-A Eastern League in 1962, “Dalko” had 27 strikeouts, walked 16 and threw a mind-boggling 283 pitches.
In addition to usually having no idea where his pitches were going, Dalkowski also had little control over his life. He struggled with alcohol during his playing days and was out baseball completely in 1965 at the age of 26. In nine minor league seasons, he was 46-80, never advancing beyond Triple-A.
I learned about Dalkowski in 1980 when I purchased the inaugural issue of “Inside Sports” magazine at Keystone Drugs in my hometown of Redlands. The magazine’s cover featured flamethrower Nolan Ryan, my favorite athlete of all time.
Buried deep inside the periodical’s pages was an article on Dalkowski, by that time a 40-year-old fruit picker in Bakersfield – still battling alcoholism. The writer painted an incredible picture of Dalkowski that captured my imagination.
Ten years after reading that story, in 1990, when I was 26, I covered my first California League game as a sportswriter for the Fontana Herald News. It didn’t take long for me to hear Dalkowski stories in the press box from fellow writers and broadcasters who claimed to have seen him play or were just as fascinated by the legend as I was.
Thirty years ago, it was a pretty big deal if a pitcher hit 92 or 93 mph on the speed gun. Immediately, that pitcher was compared to Nolan Ryan (said to have hit 112 mph), Sandy Koufax, Goose Gossage (once clocked at 103 mph during the 1978 All-Star game), Bob Feller, Walter Johnson, and of course Dalkowski.
For a guy who never threw a pitch in the majors, Dalkowski continued to be written about throughout his life and featured in documentaries. In 2009, he threw out the first pitch prior to a Los Angeles Dodgers home game at Chavez Ravine.
Ron Shelton, a former Orioles farmhand who played a few years after Dalkowski, wrote “Bull Durham” and based Tim Robbins’ Nuke LaLoosh character on Dalkowski.
The mystique of Steve Dalkowski will last as long as people talk baseball.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.