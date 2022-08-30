I have been collecting old photographs for many years. I like to build stories and columns from them. I have worked with the Palmer Lake Historical Society in the past to develop this skill. I have two subjects for you today.
First is the use of ice. Over 100 years ago, ice was used much differently than it is today. Its main use was not to be put in drinks to cool them off, for a soon-to-be revealed reason. It was used in the icebox, the early form of a refrigerator. The ice kept the whole thing cold (hopefully), and melted into a pan at the bottom of the icebox, which had to be drained periodically. The ice came from lakes.
In the Pikes Peak region, those lakes were Lake George, Palmer Lake and Monument Lake. The ice was cut using horse- or mule-pulled saws. Also, the ice blocks were used to refrigerate railroad cars transporting produce. I have written about the history of this industry here before.
In Monument and Palmer Lake, there was a lot of ice being cut. This ice traveled up and down the railroads to as far away as New Mexico, Wyoming and Kansas.
Next, I want to talk about a building.
The ice was kept in a huge building on the edge of the lake. It had no windows, but was constructed with doors on two levels. The top door was used when the first floor was full of ice blocks. The building had skids under it, and could be moved by a team of horses. In old pictures, you can see such a building situated either closer to the lake or the railroad.
By the time the area began to get electricity, this building and its purpose faded away. It is a fun little building to look for in old pictures.
Now there are ball fields and parking lots where these buildings stood.
The late Tom Van Wormer did several presentations to groups in this area. He has been gone a year or so, but we are lucky some of his research has survived. Today, there are hundreds of residents in this area who have no idea about what the weather in the winter did for these towns’ industry.
Ah, the things that a picture starts, being worth a thousand words, after all!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.