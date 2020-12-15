Many adjectives come to mind as I consider 2020. Some I can’t print here. But negative opinions are not universally held.
If my Golden Retriever could speak, she’d likely growl at the suggestion that it’s been a year to forget. Fact is, she’s been my faithful companion by my side during all of my Zoom meetings these many months. As I type these very words she’s nosing my elbow for additional head pats. Seriously.
Our dogs will mourn when we finally return to our offices. Pet psychologists will make bank. And truly, I will miss our mid-afternoon walks around the neighborhood and end of day hikes. They’ve kept me sane and kept her young.
There’s a seasonal tribute tree to pets in Fox Run Regional Park in northern El Paso County. It appears right after Thanksgiving and disappears Jan. 2. I’ve mentioned it in past years, but it seems particularly poignant this year. To find it, park at the Roller Coaster Road trailhead then walk west on the main trail for one-quarter of a mile. At the first trail intersection the tree will be on your left.
Narrative signs relate the story of the couple who started the Holiday Pet Memorial Tree years ago, after their Daisy Mae died unexpectedly. When they moved away, the tradition was picked up by another couple who also loved their pets. Although most of the handmade ornaments pay tribute to departed dogs, there are a few cats called out, also.
“There was no tennis ball I couldn’t find, nor ball I would not chase — Shadow.”
“Oh Cheer, I wish you were near. Our time was fleeting. I miss your greeting.”
Poetry, prose, funny little stories and so many photos.
“All dogs go to heaven because they are good and loyal and kind.”
There are strict rules for ornament size and material: no glass, no attached treats so as to protect the park’s wildlife and not attract them.
“Dogs are miracles with paws.”
“Though gone from this earth, still in my heart — Dodie.”
If you’ve never loved a pet, laughed at a pet or cried over a pet, you are missing out on one of life’s exquisite gifts. I’ll admit that this pandemic has reminded me just how loyal our faithful companions really are. It’s no surprise adoption rates are up and dog parks are packed.
Take your dog (on a leash) and visit the tree. You might just find Izzy and me checking out new ornaments. If you don’t bring tissue for tears, I always carry extra.
“Angels are just Goldens with Wings”
I must close now. I’m getting nudged by my Golden for a walk.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.