It happened in an instant.

Creamy, latex wall paint dripped down vertical surfaces — me and the ladder — and soaked through a canvas drop cloth onto the wood floors. Paint splatters traveled an incredible distance.

As I felt the cool paint run down my chest, stomach and legs and onto my feet, I paused to consider my options.

With a tap, I silenced the music playing in my earbuds.

Then, I asked Google to call my husband, who was somewhere in the house.

When my husband answered, I said, “The worst has happened. Please come help.”

In retrospect, I can think of worse things than overturning a mini paint tray onto myself.

Paint could have poured on top of my nearby, uncovered bed instead of mostly landing on me and splattering a small amount onto the sheets, bed frame and wood floor beneath the bed.

It could have been the 18-inch paint tray instead of the five-inch tray for the mini roller.

It could have been so much worse.

It’s funny because I consider myself the careful one.

From the beginning, my almost nine-year-old son was eager to help with the project.

I cautioned him by saying, “Disaster is close when you paint. It could happen at any moment.”

I can’t remember my exact words to my husband as he helped me cut in and roll walls, but he got the picture. I was the boss of this project, and I knew what I was doing. Ha!

The irony isn’t lost on me that I’m the one who made a rookie mistake by not setting the precariously perched paint tray on the ground before rotating the ladder 180 degrees. If I saw anyone else attempting that feat, I would have intervened.

On top of that, I did all of the prep except protecting my bed with the unopened plastic drop cloth that was in my basement when the “incident” happened.

I’m now off my painting high horse. I might do research and take my time on the details instead of rushing, but I’m still capable of making mistakes — big, messy ones.

This was not my first mistake on this project. I’d gotten some primer on the newly painted ceiling.

But, this mistake was a good lesson to loosen up. Lighten up. Let other people help you. Try to avert disaster when possible, but you’re human — you’re going to make a big mess sometimes. A mess can be cleaned up. Do your best to underreact to it, laugh about it, and have fun.

After a few hours of cleaning up — mostly spent scrubbing paint off my skin — all was well.

And, we got a story from it.

“Remember the time mom made the biggest mess ever,” I can imagine my son saying with a huge smile. “It was awesome!”

Joanna Zaremba is a writer, podcaster, yoga teacher and life coach. She gives her clients the tools they need to feel good, so they can do what matters. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.