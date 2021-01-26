“The discovery that the brain is plastic — that it can remodel itself for better health and function at any age — can change the trajectory of life for every one of us. This knowledge should encourage everyone who wants to live their best life ... you have to expend a bit of effort to engage that plasticity. Do right by your brain — and yourself,” says Dr. Michael Merzenich.
We all want to live life to the fullest and slow the aging process. Most people are aware that physical exercise helps reduce the odds of developing conditions such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes. However, research is continuing to show how exercise also helps your brain stay sharp and protects memory and thinking skills. According to a study from the University of Georgia, exercising for 20 minutes facilitates information processing and memory functions. In another study done at the University of British Columbia, researchers found that regular aerobic exercise increases the size of the hippocampus, the area in your brain involved in verbal memory and learning.
Your brain is no different than the rest of the muscles in your body. You either use it or lose it. And when you challenge both your brain and your body simultaneously, you stimulate growth and functional capacity at a more rapid rate.
Physical exercise in conjunction with brain training improves your chances of increasing cognitive functions within certain parameters, including time of exercise and style of exercise. Ballroom dancing, for example, an activity with both physical and mental demands, has had a higher impact on cognitive functioning over exercise or mental tasks alone, indicating that the best brain health workouts involve those that integrate different parts of the brain such as coordination, rhythm and strategy.
Exercise helps memory and thinking through both direct and indirect means. The benefits of exercise come directly from its ability to reduce insulin resistance, reduce inflammation, and stimulate the release of growth factors — chemicals in the brain that affect the health of brain cells, the growth of new blood vessels in the brain, and even the abundance and survival of new brain cells. Indirectly, exercise improves mood and sleep, and reduces stress and anxiety. Problems in these areas frequently cause or contribute to cognitive impairment.
Many studies, including one by Scott McGinnis, a neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an instructor in neurology at Harvard Medical School, have suggested that the parts of the brain that control thinking and memory (the prefrontal cortex and medial temporal cortex) have greater volume in people who exercise versus people who don’t.
Tips for choosing the right physical exercise
In general, anything that is good for your heart is great for your brain. Aerobic exercise is great for the body and brain: not only does it improve brain function, but it also acts as a “first aid kit” on damaged brain cells. Exercising in the morning before going to work not only spikes brain activity and prepares you for mental stresses for the rest of the day, but also produces increased retention of new information and better reactions to complex situations.
When looking to change up your workout, look for an activity that incorporates coordination along with cardiovascular exercise, such as a dance class, bootcamp or high intensity training. If you like crunching time at the gym alone, opt for circuit workouts, which both quickly spike your heart rate, but also constantly redirect your attention. Hitting a wall or mentally exhausted? Try rebooting with a few jumping jacks for your brain improvement exercises.
So what should you do? Put it to the test. Start exercising!
Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is chief medical officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact her with questions or topic ideas at gwinters@ppymca.org.