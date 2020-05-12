Textiles West, founded by Monument Fiber Artist Liz Kettle, is hosting a community art event called the Felted Rock River project.
This is an opportunity for supporters of the arts to try their hand at wet felting by covering a smooth stone or rock with wool batt and adding it to an installation at the Textiles West retail store in Colorado Springs.
Their vision is to create a river of felted stones made by the community. As the felted stone river grows, it will become a visual representation of the diversity in our community — a reminder that together we make a difference.
In the Pikes Peak region, our community is deeply connected with our environment. We love to be out in nature and to be surrounded by it. Often, we bring home rocks from our forays. We also have a sensitivity to the issues of water, sustainability, diversity and inclusion so this visual and tactile installation will be a tribute to both stone and water. They chose this wet felting of stones because it is accessible to a wide range of ages and abilities and doesn't need a lot of supplies.
I decided to give this a try and contacted Textiles West to see what materials were necessary. All that was needed was a rock, warm soapy water, wool fiber and my hands. I had everything but the wool fiber and they provided that for me.
Because of COVID-19 they have set up a system for you to RSVP to participate in the project. There is no fee to participate in this project (no fee for the wool either), but donations in any amount are always appreciated. After you register they will contact you with the dates and times you may pick up fibers at the 6545 N. Academy (80918) location (meeting all social distance requirements). Let them know how many rocks you want to cover so that they can give you the right amount of wool batt.
I picked up my wool and went home and had fun. This is a perfect activity during this quarantine because when you do it, your hands are soapy. However, to correctly felt your stone you should sing "Bohemian Rhapsody" instead of "Happy Birthday" because it takes about 10 minutes of hard squeezing to achieve success!
Here is a video of Kettle demonstrating the process: bit.ly/35yRgIB.
Textiles West offers time and space for people to discover and explore their creative love and curiosity for textiles. Their programs include classes and workshops from local, national and international artists and community events, such as the free-to-the-public Sewcial Hour, providing crafters and artisans to get to know and learn from one another in an inclusive and supportive setting.
Studio rental provides artists and crafters a chance to work in their weaving, dyeing and printing facilities, sometimes with expert staff and volunteers on hand for technical help and their outreach programs introduce children and adults to the all-encompassing role textiles have in our lives.
All of their programs, classes and workshops as well as contact information for the Felted Rock River Project can be found on their website, textileswest.org.
So grab a nice rock, RSVP for some batt and be part of our creative community!
Kettle will also be one of the participating artists on this year’s Front Range Open Studio event slated for Sept. 12 and 13; frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.