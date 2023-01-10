The New Santa Fe Trail has been a bit beat up over the past couple of years. Construction projects and vandalism have tarnished what has been the pride of the Tri-Lakes region.
Newcomers may not know that the New Santa Fe Trail is part of the Front Range Trail. The FRT is a decades old dream of trail visionaries who imagine a continuous path from Wyoming to New Mexico. A good portion of the 876-mile trail is built. Castle Rock recently added a segment, as has the city of Fountain.
I was very concerned to learn that the New Santa Fe Trail could see the addition of several more traffic crossings that at the very least could hinder trail users and potentially threaten their safety. After recent conversations with members of the development team, I am more optimistic. The plan is to move and widen Old Denver Road. The new alignment will give trail users the right of way and require motorists to come to a full stop at two new additional trail crossings between 3rd Street and Baptist Road.
Is it ideal? No. But it appears to offer the best solution for providing a safe way for those who use the trail for recreation or transportation.
If you haven’t noticed, electric bike usage continues to increase. At the same time, the population of Monument and Woodmoor continues to grow. I picture a day when families hop on their e-bikes, jump on the New Santa Fe Trail and ride to Interquest, Briargate or all the way downtown. And residents in those neighborhoods will ride north and check out Monument or Palmer Lake. The trail will only become more important to those of us living in this region. Should the Front Range Trail finally be finished, imagine the impact.
That’s why it’s so important to pay attention to any development that would impact our trail and ask the right questions of developers and decision-makers. If you are one of the hundreds of runners, walkers or cyclists who use the trail, these decisions affect you.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.