I have a big map of Colorado, from 1895. On it are the locations of towns most of you have never heard of.
Even today, when developers come in they only rarely use an established name for an area. Back then Colorado was booming, and a few places used old names, but most were new. Around Black Forest are a dozen little spots like Bijou Basin. Most are now replaced by more modern names.
Around here we have more, like Pemberton, or Ox Yoke, which you may not have heard of. You might know about West Creek, but did you know it was once the gold camp called Pemberton? Here are some that may be familiar as road names around Colorado Springs, and how they got the name. Then there is Westcliffe!
Drennan was a community just southeast of where the airport is. It was also called Douglas. It started about 1900, around a one-room school. A larger school was built in 1916. Not far away was Kelker and Gleneath, which gave up and combined with Drennan in 1916. How about Skinners? It was on the railroad, about where Academy crosses over U.S. 85, near Security.
Woodmen is more than a road name. It is names for the Woodmen Sanitarium, which was at the foot of the mountains at the top of Woodmen Valley. The founders would not believe that the road goes east to Falcon and is four lanes today! There is an area at Woodmen Valley known as Monument Park. That area was never officially a park, and it is not at the town of Monument, but now it is full of houses!
Truckton, or Dunkin City, started as a farming town. Now it is where a few live to escape the problems of the “big city.” The little spot south of here called Wigwam was an oil boom town! Yes, we had oil wells near here for a while in the 1920s. Wigwam was mainly a spot on the railroad, but it was there, as a ranch and stage stop, before the building of the rails. The oil did not last long. Even Calhan had an oil boom for a while.
How about Franceville? or McFerran? Both were in a coal mining region south of Falcon. They mined coal there until about 30 years ago! A former mayor of old Colorado City, Matt France, started the mines and the town. Not far away was Jimmy Camp, which was mainly a trading stop well before any town were built in this area. It was mainly the home of Jimmy, and his last name is subject of some discussion. In fact there may have been more than one Jimmy. He kept a few supplies, and even traded with the Indians, until some raiders killed him.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.