In 1890, Colorado financier David H. Moffat, who was with the Denver & Rio Grande railroad at the time, had just returned to Denver from the east.
Mr. Moffat kindly explained the details of his new project, the Colorado Short Line, to the newspaper.
Asked if it were the intention of the projectors to follow the plans already published, Mr. Moffat replied: “Yes, sir. We intend to begin work in earnest very shortly.”
Where will the work be started? “The Colorado Short Line will begin to build the road on the D&RG at Acequia, which is situated thirteen miles south of Denver.”
Then what will the course taken? “From Acequia the road will be constructed to Eleven Mile Canyon near Lake George called Lidderdale. That is on the South Platte on the Colorado Midland. From Lidderdale the Colorado Midland will run trains west to two miles above Buena Vista. From there the Rio Grande will run a train over its own road.”
What advantage will this give? “Why, it will give the Rio Grande a line to Leadville, which will be at least 125 miles shorter than the present line.”
When will work commence? “It will commence in about thirty days, and we expect to have the road completed to Lidderdale this winter.”
He continued, “For the past six years the only thing that has kept Buena Vista alive has been the hope that the Rio Grande railroad would construct a line from that point to Denver. The Rio Grande has made an arrangement with the Midland whereby they will use the track of the latter, passing some 300 feet above Buena Vista and making a junction with their present line two miles north of town. We feel sorry for the citizens of the little town. The only chance still left to them was to put the town on wheels and move up north."
Well, it never happened!
In 1890, it was a good discussion, but in 1891 the whole deal fell through, as the Midland and the Rio Grande started to battle for service to Cripple Creek, which was becoming a hotspot.
It would have been interesting, as the mountains are a big barrier. That area was not well known before construction started. Imagine a railroad going though the Rampart Range area?
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.