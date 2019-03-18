The Classical Academy baseball team squared off with Cheyenne Mountain — the Class 4A state runner-up from a year ago — on March 12 at Cheyenne Mountain and lost, 8-0.
It was the third consecutive season TCA and the Indians faced each other in a non-league game. Cheyenne Mountain leads the series, 3-0.
“We came out ready to do our jobs, but we had a couple more errors than we should have,” said TCA senior centerfielder Ethan Boyles. “This score is not indicative of how this game was.
“It’s early in the season, and we have some things to work on. I personally have things to work on. We just need to keep playing together, love each other and have fun and take care of business.”
TCA senior left fielder Matt Roper said playing Cheyenne Mountain gave the Titans a good measuring stick for the rest of the season.
“That’s a real good team. One of the best teams in the state,” he said. “I think we’re one of the best teams in the state as well.”
Interestingly, Roper’s younger brother, Josh, is playing for Pine Creek this season after transferring from TCA. Josh is required to sit out the first 10 games of the season due to the CHSAA transfer rule.
The game against Cheyenne Mountain was supposed to be a home affair for TCA, but had to be moved to Cheyenne Mountain due to an underground water issue on the Titans’ field. The same issue presented itself last season, forcing the Titans to play most of their games away.
“At this point, we have had to reschedule all of our home games to away games,” said TCA coach Bart Jennings. “We’ve been through this before, so were sort of used to it.”
Until three seasons ago, TCA did not have a home field. The team used El Pomar Youth Sports Park in southeast Colorado Springs as its home facility.
“We just have to get used to this,” said TCA senior first baseman/pitcher Noah Lasecki. “This is definitely not going to stop our drive. That’s for sure.”
The Titans play in the 4A Metro League, considered one of the weaker conferences in the classification. They finished tied for second in the conference last season behind Elizabeth.
“If we don’t win our league, we’re looking at (the RPI standings), and because our league isn’t as tough as some of the other leagues, we’re usually down in the in middle when it comes to playoff seeding,” Jennings said. “We have to be able to beat teams like Cheyenne Mountain to keep us in the hunt for a stronger RPI position.”
Jennings likes his team this season and believes they have a great shot to win the league.
“They’re tenacious,” he said. “Most of them have been together the last three years.
“We’ve been through a hard time at TCA, a lot, the last few years and it does trickle into your team,” Jennings said about the teen suicides at the school in recent years, which affected players on his team who lost friends. “But I love the fact these guys are together.”