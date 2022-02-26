The Classical Academy tried what it could to avoid rust — they even attempted to schedule a scrimmage to get some work in before a playoff bout with Lewis-Palmer.
Weather turned the point moot, and forced the Titans to go in, cobwebs and all. They came through, nonetheless, with a 44-23 win over the Rangers to advance to the round of 16 in the 4A girls' basketball playoffs.
The offense may not have found its footing until later in the game, but the defense was in full force.
In three different quarters, the Titans held Lewis-Palmer to single digits, including just two in the second quarter and seven combined points in the second half.
"We really just played as a team and for each other," senior Brooka Jones said. "It makes us want to work hard. We talked and communicated too, on top of just wanting the win more."
What offense the Titans did conjure up came largely from the hand of junior, Katharine Roach. She hit the team's opening 3-pointer en route to a team-high 15 points. Senior Gracie Dorny chipped in 14.
The team wasn't on the hook to score much, which allowed the Titans defense to lead the way and take pressure off finding a rhythm. Lewis-Palmer senior Griffin Greenwood and junior Emma Jones are known for their shooting prowess, so coach Frank Haist made them the focus.
Each time they touched the ball, Titans were swarming out to the three-point line to guard. The two combined for 16 points after averaging a combined 26 throughout the year.
Around the two, the Rangers didn't have another scorer over three points.
"We knew Griffin was a gamer," Haist said. "Our goal was to not let her have good looks — switching on her and making sure they couldn't pick-and-roll. We wanted to make sure the backside help was there. (Jones) is a pure shooter and we just didn't want either to find a rhythm."
In the two-point, second quarter, the Rangers' lone points came off free throws. As they headed to the locker room off a Greenwood 3-pointer, the frustration was palpable.
To make matters worse, Lewis-Palmer lost starter, sophomore Morgan Blakesley, to an injury. As the game wore on, the Titans' man defense pushed further and further out — cutting off easy attempts in the paint, too.
"When we see each other make a good defensive stop, it just builds us up as a team," Roach said. "It gets us hyped up on offense and then we can score for each other."
The two team's first meeting since 2016 will push the Titans through to play the winner of Severance and George Washington. If the latter comes through, TCA will have to travel.
