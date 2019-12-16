The Church at Woodmoor recently kicked off the nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares’ new fiscal year with a check for $1,500.
The Monument church held a dinner Dec. 11 to host Tri-Lakes Cares executive director Hailey Chapin, learn more about the organization and present the donation. The donated funds represent about a quarter of the total church donations to Tri-Lakes Cares, which has been one of its nonprofit beneficiaries for years, said Bob Fenton, church outreach committee chairman.
“Our outreach focuses on giving 10% of its collections to local nonprofit organizations,” Fenton said. “We see it as the church paying its own tithing.”
The Church at Woodmoor also donates to the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs and La Puenta Home in Alamosa, among other organizations.
Fenton said benefactors are carefully vetted to ensure the church’s donations are being appropriately used.
“We stretch every dollar donated to us,” Chapin said.
Tri-Lakes Cares is a community-based, volunteer-driven resource center whose purpose is to improve people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs since 1984. It’s primary service area for all its services including financial and non-financial assistance in northern El Paso County for clients residing in the ZIP codes 80132, 80133, 80840, 80921 and a large portion of 80908.
Chapin said it costs TLC $.185 to raise $1 through its own fundraising efforts. Because of the nonprofit’s partnerships, the costs for utilities and food assistance is a fraction of a dollar’s worth of goods and services distributed.
For instance, in 2019, the “Help Yourself” food assistance program cost TLC $.016 to provide $1 worth of food distributed. Supplemental groceries cost it $.19 on the dollar while school supplies cost the nonprofit less than a nickel of $1.
Chapin reviewed TLC’s numbers for the end of the 2019 fiscal year. In lieu of total goods and services provided by the nonprofit, Chapin was excited to report 51% came from donations while the remainder was paid for by TLC.
Tri-Lakes Cares purchased 9% of its total food and sundries distribution this year, with the remainder acquired from donations.
TLC served 421 households in 2019. The population served was 53% adults, 32% youths and 15% seniors. In addition, 49 veterans and 166 persons living with disabilities were served, Chapin said. New clients accounted for 191 households including 421 individuals.
However, Chapin said these numbers don’t express the total impact TLC programs have on its clients. “This only tells part of the story,” Chapin said. “What does it matter the amount of people who come through the doors if it isn’t affecting change?”
Tri-Lakes Cares’ Get Ahead program, which educates clients over several weeks to mentally and financially plan and manage resources, saw 57% of its graduates increase their knowledge of resources available, while 42% increased their financial resources, Chapin said.
“There are no other programs like ours on the north end,” she said. “We are trying to be the jack of all trades for people in this area.”
The organization’s food assistance is broken into multiple programs including the “Help Yourself” Market, Food Pantry and the “Snack Pack” program. TLC offers limited financial assistance to aid clients with making payments toward rent or mortgage, utilities, medical expenses, car and home repairs, childcare/preschool costs and post-secondary tuition assistance as well as costs associated with obtaining a GED.
Tri-Lakes Cares (tri-lakescares.org) facilitates medical assistance through its partnership with Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, which provides a Faith Community Nurse and volunteer physician at TLC’s resource center in Monument. The nonprofit also offers education for clients seeking assistance with budgeting and reentering the workplace.