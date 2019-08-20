This year marks the 100th birthday of a venerable institution in the Pikes Peak region: the Broadmoor Art Academy and its well-known offspring, The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
The birth of the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., emerged from the Broadmoor Art Academy, which began in 1919 when Spencer and Julie Penrose donated their home as the site for the Academy.
The success of the Art Academy contributed greatly to the reputation of Colorado Springs as a prominent, national location for the arts. By the early 1930s, despite the economic drag of the Great Depression, local cultural leaders forged ahead to expand the Art Academy into the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.
The FAC’s gestation period matured through the vision and considerable financial support of three remarkable women: Elizabeth Sage Hare, who had lived in the Springs since 1928 and was the wealthy founder of the Fountain Valley School for Boys; Julie Penrose, who had been instrumental in the founding of the Broadmoor Art Academy and was a wealthy woman in her own right; and Alice Bemis Taylor, also wealthy, who earlier had built the Colorado Springs Day Nursery, a building which still stands on South Tejon Street.
The new FAC reflected an exhilarating period in Colorado Springs history. The city at the foot of Pikes Peak, 65 years old in 1936, had integrated the humane and balancing ingredients of the arts and humanities into its social structure, fulfilling to a significant degree the vision of founder William Jackson Palmer. The opening of the FAC also fell in line with the hope expressed by Wallace Stegner’s inspiring phrase that in the West we develop “a society to match the landscape.”
But in the ensuing three-quarters of a century, the texture and self-definition of Colorado Springs changed remarkably.
In the first 40 years of the 20th century the approximately 30,000 citizens of Colorado Springs defined themselves in three ways:
• A town that supported a vibrant culture for the arts;
• An appealing summer resort where thousands of visitors enjoyed the spectacular scenery located in a high, dry climate graced with daily sunshine, and
• An ideal location for people suffering from tuberculosis (known at the time as consumption).
Neither the Great War in Europe which ended in 1918, nor the Great Depression of the 1930s, which severely altered the economic lives of many Coloradoans, erased the vision of how Colorado Springs residents viewed their city.
But that vision began to fade in the mid-1940s and today such a self-definition seems strange to citizens living in a city with a population of over 460,000.
Now, in the 21st century, the city defines itself:
• As a prime location for Army and Air Force military bases;
• As a national site for numerous conservative religious organizations; and
• As a city proud of its wide range of sports activities, highlighted by the U. S. Olympic Committee headquarters.
However judging by Jim Raughton’s challenging phrase that we need “an art attack,” the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Broadmoor Art Academy and the Fine Arts Center speaks to a rejuvenation of a fascinating era in the city’s tradition. Kiva gladly celebrates this period of Colorado Springs culture and history and anticipates its return.
Richard Marold is editor of the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain/Pikes Peak region. Contact Richard at RMarold@comcast.net.