“Hopefully, in the near future, increased awareness of the sleep problems faced by teenagers should motivate schools across the country to synchronize school schedules with students’ circadian clocks. That way, teenagers are in school during their most alert hours to achieve their full academic potential” — Saiprakash B. Venkateshiah, assistant professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.
Lack of sleep has been a major problem around the world for a long time, and there are many medical problems that come with lack of sleep. One reason many students have problems with lack of sleep is the time school starts, and it has also been proven that delaying start times will help with academics. Díaz-Morales, Escribano, & Jankowski did a study in 2015 asking 12-16-year-old adolescents for their mood ratings at different times, and showed that mood increased from morning to noon (Itzek-Greulich, Heike, et al, 2016).
Recent findings further indicate complex relations between social jetlag, academic achievement and cognitive performance at school. This shows there is a psychological link between academic performance at different times of day (Itzek-Greulich, Heike, et al, 2016). Some people say it’s too difficult to change the schedule of school and extracurricular activities, which is why nothing has been done yet, even though the research has been around as far back as 2006. My argument is that school should be either pushed back about 30-120 minutes or concentrate harder/core classes toward the end of the day instead of being in the morning.
The current school schedule should be changed because the time of day you learn has a big impact on your motivation to learn and cognitive performance at school, and sleep deprivation has a big effect on learning. A study performed by Itzek-Greulich, Randler and Vollmer in 2016 found that evening learners are more motivated and learn more in the afternoon (Rosenstiel, Wolfgang, et al, 2019). While in the morning, they showed lower interest and felt lower joy (Rosenstiel, Wolfgang, et al, 2019).
Adolescents lean very strongly toward an evening orientation and therefore prefer to go to bed later and to get up later, found in a study by Randler, Faßl & Kalb, 2017 (Rosenstiel, Wolfgang, et al, 2019). Meaning, most students are evening learners and have a lack of motivation and joy in early morning classes. Research by Escribano & Díaz-Morales in 2014 found relations between social jetlag, academic achievement and cognitive performance at school (Itzek-Greulich, Heike, et al, 2016). Research done by Sumi Rose and Sonumol Ramanan found that, in a trial of 150 students, 143 of them got less than the recommended amount of sleep each day, and the ones with less sleep had lower GPAs, and the cognitive functions of the students were impaired (Rose, Sumi & Ramanan, Sonumol, 2017).
The problem with lack of sleep has been found across the world with studies showing that poor sleep quality has been reported in 16% of Malaysian students, 40.6% of Iranian students, 62.6% of Indian students, and 77% of Pakistani students (Maheshwari, Ganpat and Faizan Shaukat, 2019).
The main argument for school to still start so early is because it is difficult to change the times of all of the extracurricular activities. Most school districts say “Delaying high school start times could pose problems with bus schedules, after-school activities, and sporting events for the entire district” (Amy Morin, LCSW, 2020). But, bus schedules constantly change on short notice with delays and off days already. And school districts have proven their flexibility with changing the school schedules already to adjust for COVID-19. Also, rescheduling everything isn’t very difficult and has already been done before; some schools in New Zealand have already delayed school times by 90 minutes, starting at 10:30 a.m. Also schools in the U.K. have delayed secondary school (late elementary school to early high school) times to 9 or 10 a.m. (Citation 6. delaying school Start times, 2020). And it has benefits: studies showed that daytime sleepiness, depressed mood, and caffeine use significantly reduced, when certain private school start times were delayed 25 minutes to 8:25 a.m. Though it was only delayed 25 minutes, it still had all of these benefits (Citation 6. delaying school Start times, 2020). Even though it is difficult to reschedule school times, it has been done before on smaller scales and has already proven to be effective.
The other main argument for school to start as early as it does, is that it’s easier for parents because school times and work times mostly line up. It is especially difficult for parents with younger children. But both students and parents at all grade levels have already adjusted their schedules due to COVID-19, so delaying start times wouldn’t be as difficult as some think will be.
Also, some say later start times for school is better for parents with younger children because it means the time that they have to watch over them is distributed throughout the day (Amy Morin, LCSW, 2020). Also, many jobs start later than schools, so parents have to wake up earlier than they would normally have to, to help get their children ready for school in the morning (Amy Morin, LCSW, 2020). Also, surveys have shown that pushing back times are better for parents because many jobs already start and end later, so school times make parents wake up earlier than they would normally have to, and getting out early leaves time where kids are either at home unsupervised or they have to stay at school later doing extracurricular activities (Amy Morin, LCSW, 2020). Though the argument says it’s more difficult for working parents, it’s generally better/easier for both parents and kids to start the school day later.
Schools in America should be pushed back about 30-120 minutes at all grade levels to improve mood, motivation, academic performance, awakeness, etc. Or they should concentrate more difficult classes toward the end of the day when it’s easier for students to learn.
Many studies dating as far back as 2006 show that sleep deprivation has a large impact on how well you can learn and take in information (Itzek-Greulich, Heike, et al, 2016) and (Hansen, Martha, et al, 2006). Similar studies have also proven that the time of day you learn in school also has a big impact on learning efficiency, cognitive ability, motivation, etc. The reason that these adjustments haven’t been implemented yet is because some claim that it would be difficult to reschedule school times and extracurricular activities; also that the adjustments would be difficult for parents (Amy Morin, LCSW, 2020). Both of these have been proven wrong; many adjustments have already been made to help with COVID-19, so it isn’t much of a stretch to push back start times a couple of hours. And it’s easier for the parents, whose jobs start and end early, because their schedules line up with their children’s schedules (Amy Morin, LCSW, 2020).
This argument shows there are many benefits to moving school times back or focusing the more difficult classes toward the end of the day, with improvements to emotional wellbeing, academic performance, cognitive ability, motivation to learn, awareness, mood, etc.
