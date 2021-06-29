Discussion at my book club meeting this month centered on "The Four Winds," the latest historical fiction novel by Kristin Hannah.
The chat turned serious when the question of the American Dream came up with regard to the story that took place during The Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
"The American Dream — myth or reality?" posed the host. The answers from the seven of us at the club meeting were mixed.
It's a question I thought would make for good exploration here. In the novel, without giving too many spoilers, the American Dream is crushed (covered by dust and desiccated by drought and poverty) during the Great Depression and the manmade ecological disaster that caused the Dust Bowl in the south central United States. During this exceptionally dry period marked by severe dust storms, many farming families migrated west in search of a better life. Not many found prosperity.
The protagonist's dream is to sustain herself and her children, so they can do better than their parents and grandparents and achieve a college education — the first to do so in her hardworking family.
After the book discussion, I asked friends and relations about their take on the American Dream.
My 21-year-old niece, a rising college senior, said it's about being able to pick yourself up by your bootstraps and make a success of your life, no matter what your beginnings are. In America you can do anything and be anything you dream.
My sister said it's like the green light in F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel "The Great Gatsby." “Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter — tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther,” wrote Fitzgerald. He's saying there is a promise of something better in America, that we can go from rags to riches if we try hard enough.
A friend said it's about striving toward an ideal, even if we don't make it. She pointed out that no other country has such a thing. "There's no 'Lithuanian Dream,' or 'Irish Dream,'" she said, pointing to pieces of our heritage. If there were such dreams in other countries, how could they possibly match the bright shining promise of the American Dream? The pursuit of what you dream of, the pursuit of happiness, is uniquely that American dream, she said.
We are, as a country, striving for better (for the most part), yet we all seem to have a different picture of what the American Dream is. For me, it might have once been doing better than my parents did. By the time they were my age, they had raised three kids to adulthood, achieved advanced degrees, owned two homes and lived two successful professional careers. Their success enabled me to pursue the life of my "dreams." They gave me the opportunity to do whatever I liked and supported me (and still do) in my endeavors.
The Atlantic said in a 2015 article "Why the American Dream Will Never Die," that "The moment James Truslow Adams coined the term in his book 'The Epic of America' in 1931, the death watch for the dream began."
The article states, "The fundamental tension in the dream — both the reason it keeps dying and the reason that, for some, it hasn’t yet been born — is that every American is supposed to share in it, yet many Americans envision it very differently."
The leader of my book club this month said the American Dream is a dream — just that — and not a promise. Not everyone achieves their version of the dream, but we hold onto the promise, just like Elsa, the protagonist in "The Four Winds," who never gives up on her dreams for her children, even in the hardest of times.
Fiscally, there's no comparision between me at midlife and my parents. Philosophically, I believe in the American Dream. It's never too late to pursue whatever you want to in this, our Promised Land.
For some it might be serving your country, owning a home, retiring comfortably, or owning a business. It might be achieving citizenship, rising to the level of professional athlete, helping others or having a family. It might be none of those things, for you.
What's your take on the American Dream? It seems a timely topic as we approach Independence Day. I'd love to share your responses here.
