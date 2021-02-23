The Lewis-Palmer High School swim and dive team scored a 274-223 victory over Cheyenne Mountain in a dual meet Feb. 4 at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
The Rangers won nine individual, relay and diving events.
Senior Abigail Nelson won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free and swam the lead in the winning 400 free relay.
Senior Katelyn McClelland won the 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams.
Junior Sydney McKenzie won the 100 backstroke and was also on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams.
Senior Lindsee Newman won the 200 free and 500 free, and was on the winning 400 free relay team.
Junior Dahlia Allen won the 1-meter dive.