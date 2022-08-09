A recent visit from our daughter, Rosemary, recalled fond memories of raising not only a daughter, but a daddy’s girl.
I guess you could say this is a love story, as Rosemary and I share a deep, unbreakable bond that started the day she was born. I can still recall when the doctor placed Rosemary in my arms. She looked up at me as if asking, “Are you my Daddy?” Then, as if to cement her daddy’s girl status, Rosemary smiled. I then knew she and I would be pals.
I couldn’t have been more correct — Rosemary grew from a happy-go-lucky child who followed me everywhere into a caring young woman who melts the hearts of everyone with whom she comes in contact.
Rosemary and her boyfriend, James, reside in Avondale, where they care for his grandmother and scores of animals. Because of their responsibilities, Rosemary doesn’t get to spend much time with Peggy and me. However, whenever we hook up, the mood is magical.
During a recent visit, Rosemary arrived at the house clutching a record player and several vinyl albums under her arm. For supper we dined on roast chicken, potatoes, carrots and onions — one of her favorite childhood dishes.
After supper, we retreated to the family room to watch the 1964 James Bond spy classic “Goldfinger” — a family tradition. As the movie played, Rosemary and I reminisced about the good ‘ole days, watching little of the exploits of 007.
When the movie ended, Rosemary decided it was time for music. She opted for the Moody Blues’ 1968 iconic “Days of Future Passed,” an album that, for many, represents 1967’s hallucinogenic drug-induced summer of love.
As the phonograph needle trekked through each groove, Rosemary talked about her love of vinyl compared to other music formats. I couldn’t help but smile. My daughter loves the Moody Blues and knows how to handle vinyl discs, too. She made her old man proud, that’s for sure.
That evening, Rosemary crashed on the recliner while I hunkered down in the straight chair. Rosemary programmed her app to play easy listening music throughout the night. Occasionally, I woke up to hear the music only to drift back to la-la land. I loved it.
The next morning, Rosemary and I sat down to a tasty homemade bread and sausage breakfast, sipped on hot chocolate and reminisced about her childhood. Afterward, she asked to watch the 1971 film classic “Fiddler on the Roof.” Of course, I said yes. I mean, how can I deny my daddy’s girl?
By 5 p.m., she was ready to return home. As she got into her car and disappeared down the road, I stood at the doorstep re-playing in my head her wonderful, but short-lived visit. At that moment, our house became a dark, empty void. Indeed, Rosemary’s presence can brighten up the dreariest space. Yeah, I am biased. Sue me.
Incidentally, she and James bought me a propane barbecue grill for Father’s Day. Certainly, I don’t need one. However, Rosemary’s actions speak volumes of her love for her dad.
I have heard that daughters are difficult to raise. However, this was never the case with Rosemary, and Peggy and I are blessed to be the parents of this exceptional young woman whose loving heart and can-do spirit is bigger than herself.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.