It just kinda worked out thisaway … after mostly successfully avoiding/evading ranch work for several decades (my dad Stan’s the real cowboy; I only occasionally play one on TV and the internet and on cattle drives here and there), I find myself voluntarily getting my hands dirty in a very real and rural sense. Yeah, go figure!
As most of you know by now, I signed up for duty as a farmer’s husband — which will be formalized next month … yes, with the ceremony to be held on a ranch (but not on horseback or steer-back, nor with a goat, cow, dog or chicken as ringbearer). And believe me, it’s important to remember that everything washes off while one is engaged in poultry duty — doody-duty, if you get my and their “drift”. But this grass-roots existence is a pretty cool thing when the literal dust settles, and my fiancé Marissa’s commitment to a sustainable (a term which does actually have its place, I’m finding) life for her family may indeed yield serious benefits if/when the socio-political stuff hits the fan around the country and here on the Palmer Divide.
And not only have I volunteered for life as an agro-American (see what I did there?), but the forces that be have caused worlds to collide in this regard. Recent weeks have found my little ol’ Ashtonz combo performing at a horse ranch in Larkspur (a fundraiser for Douglas County law enforcement), a farm dinner in Fountain (where guests “pony up,” soda speak, to enjoy locally sourced food, libations and entertainment) and busking at the Backyard Market in Black Forest, not to mention our infiltrating the ranks at the upcoming bluegrass-themed “Pickin’ on the Divide” festival at Limbach Park Aug. 21 (tickets available at pickinonthedivide.com). Marissa and I even did six hours as vendors at the farmers market in Monument earlier this month … on a Saturday, no less. What exactly is that about?
And speaking of worlds colliding, the “meat, moo-sic and merriment” thing we’ve been dabbling in for the past few years at Searle Ranch has itself been a part of this phenomenon as well, taking on a bigger-picture purpose — thanks most recently to Marissa and to sponsors of our annual No-Booze Barn Bash on July 31. Nearly $1,000 was raised to benefit the family of the recently passed Elizabeth Rodriguez, owner of Pikes Liquor on Voyager Parkway. These funds were raised at the surprise birthday hoedown that Marissa choreographed for me (that’s just the way she rolls, all thoughtful and stuff) on July 25.
This heartfelt and deeply appreciated donation came from the 60-some friends and family gathered for the occasion, with in-kind contributions courtesy of the bands Kara and the Kosmos and Mosquito Pass, who accepted below-scale pay for their hours of time and effort expended in entertaining my birthday celebrants and me that day. (Have I ever mentioned that you’ll find some pretty stinkin’ great people around here?)
The following weekend, sponsorship from Timberview Animal Hospital, the Matt Dunston family and Black Forest Bistro (Deanna Johnson and the crew) made it possible for us to provide Longhorn burgers, live music and an afternoon of sober fellowship at no charge for some 75 or so non-drinking partygoers — which is not an oxymoron, as I can attest. These events represent true community service, and are something that everyone involved can be proud to have a hand in making happen.
So it’s a full-circle kind of deal, I guess. From years spent eschewing the beef (see what I did there too? I’ll be here all week!) to my now being elbow-deep in matters farm-al and ranch-y, it’s clear that the Big Fella Upstairs has an abiding sense of humor … and irony. And as I said already, it’s a good thing. See you next month!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.