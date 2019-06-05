Mark your calendars for the 13th Annual Parade of Ponds June 29 and 30, a charity event for the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of the Pikes Peak Region. The Parade tour includes 30 stops in Monument and Colorado Springs for viewing residential water gardens with ponds, waterfalls and also spring fountains which are a new trend in water features. All of the water features were designed and built by the event sponsors, Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes in Black Forest. They also offer regular cleaning and maintenance of the water features.
“The event is an opportunity for water garden enthusiasts to get outdoors for some family fun,” said Jessica Oberg, Purely Ponds office manager.
Tickets are $5 per person, and those 18 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at Pioneer Sand Company locations in Colorado Springs, Monument and Black Forest or at purelyponds.com. Tickets come with a booklet that provides information and addresses for your self-guided tour. The booklet also provides a suggested efficient route but you can create your own route and visit as many locations as you like over the weekend. The booklet also provides a map on the back and includes details about the type of water feature at each location along with photos. The tour includes 12 stops north of Baptist Road, including the Sanctuary Rim neighborhood.
Yard signs direct viewers to the pond areas. After the tour, participants can also vote for their favorite feature and the winners get a People’s Choice award printed on a landscape rock. Homeowner Gaines Burns and the Copperfield Pond in the Sanctuary Rim neighborhood won the People’s Choice Award in 2016 and 2017.
“We love the water feature, and want to share the joy of it with other people,” said Burns. The Copperfield Pond starts with a 70-foot-long stream winding through an upper pool and beautiful flowering landscape into a 16-by-11 foot pond full of Koi and goldfish.
Over the years the number of stops on the tour has varied from 20 to 35, but now the number is limited to 30, ensuring all ponds can be viewed over the weekend. Purely Ponds sends out invitations to their customers in the spring with a form for homeowners to fill out and return. Then they pick the Top 30 water features for the tour. Purely Ponds matches funds for all the tickets sold and submits a check donation to BGC of the Pikes Peak Region. According to Natalie Cramer with BGC of the Pikes Peak Region, the funds raised from the Parade of Ponds will be used to support general operations, staff salaries, program materials, sports equipment, field trip expenses, staff training, and awards and certificates.
The BGC of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonprofit youth development organization that serves at-risk, underprivileged youth from 6-18 years old. Their mission is to empower every Club member, through safe and impactful experiences, to: graduate high school with a plan for college or career, contribute to their community and live a healthy life. BGC Pikes Peak Region provides a safe place for youths after school and provides youth development programs that promote academic success, character and leadership and healthy lifestyles. Learn more at bgcppr.org.