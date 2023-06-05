”It was always in the back of someone’s mind that if a forest fire went through this area it would be devastating.”

— Black Forest resident Donald Spurr

And devastating it was.

The Black Forest fire burned 511 homes and 14,280 acres during its 9-day rampage in 2013. June 11 marks the 10-year anniversary of the conflagration’s ignition.

While the where of the blaze has long since been determined, the how — and possibly the who — has remained elusive.

“Although the origin of the fire is known, the cause has not been determined,” said a press release issued on June 2 by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office considers this a cold case as it has been many years since any new information was received or developed.

“We remain committed to pursuing any new information or tips which may surface.”

A Black Forest Fire Remembrance Event is being held on June 10 at 1 p.m. at the Black Forest Community Center and the Black Forest Log School Park. The keynote speaker will be congressman Doug Lamborn.

There are as many stories as there were homes lost.

“The smoke was like fog coming through the trees as Chris Jackson sped out of Black Forest toward safety with two of her neighbor’s children in her car,” Gazette/Tribune writer Megan Schraeder wrote in the early days of the disaster.

“We were running around like crazy,” Jackson said about the moments after she and her husband got a reverse 911 call to evacuate. “I had no concept of how much time we had, but I thought there may be time to help someone else.”

She drove to the house of her neighbor, who was rounding up animals for evacuation, and offered to take her neighbor’s sons out with her.

“You’ve got your stuff, after that you’ve got to let it go,” she said.

Nigel Thompson published a book, “Fire Survivor: A Personal Story of the Black Forest Fire,” about his experiences.

He lost his family home, possessions and pets. In the opening chapters of his book, Thompson recounts staring at a wall of smoke approaching his property and being at a loss for what to take or what to do.

“I still didn’t think anything was going to happen, I thought they would put it out in a couple of hours,” he said.

Two people died in the disaster. The lesson learned during the fire live on.

About half of Coloradans now live in wildfire-prone areas, says data from the Colorado State Forest Service. Wildfire officials have long urged Coloradans to prepare for the worst. They urge fire mitigation, having go-bag and knowing your evacuation route.

“Sometimes we have just minutes to respond — not hours, not days, minutes — so doing that pre-work is important,” Brandon Jones of the Black Forest Fire Department said in a 2021 interview.

The EPCSO is hoping that with the anniversary of the fire, new leads will also arise.

“We ask members of the community who may have new information regarding the Black Forest Fire to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.”

Previous reporting by Gazette/Tribune reporters Maegan Scraeder, Mary Shinn, Hugh Johnson, Esteban Candelario, Melissa Stewart were all referenced in the compilation of this report.